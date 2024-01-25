Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition Unveils its "revitalize90" Course for Optimal Health
Nourish Integrative Health, a leading functional health practice, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive 8-module health re-building course.ORLANDO, FL, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revitalize90: Your Path to Optimal Health
Who Is This Program For?
This comprehensive 8-module, self-guided program is meticulously crafted to empower individuals nationwide to take control of their well-being through a root-cause-centered approach. It is designed for:
- Individuals dealing with chronic symptoms such as hormone imbalances, gut problems, unexplained joint pain, brain fog, leaky gut, and autoimmune conditions.
- Anyone looking to strengthen their health areas through proper nutrition and lifestyle changes.
- Dive deep into the secrets of functional health and master the key pillars utilized in the functional health space. Utilize the knowledge gained from this self-guided program to initiate positive changes across various facets of your life and health, enabling you to naturally overcome chronic symptoms.
By implementing the insights from this program into your daily life, you can expect tangible improvements in your chronic symptoms and overall health within just 90 days.
At Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition, we specialize in uncovering the underlying causes of chronic symptoms through our lab-guided approach. Our expertise spans hormone balance, immune health, digestion, detoxification, and more. Revitalize90 represents our unwavering commitment to offering accessible and effective solutions for attaining optimal health.
Key Features of the Revitalize90 Program Include:
- Engaging Lectures: Benefit from 6 hours of captivating lectures led by Kurt Stradtman, FDNP, AADP, and the visionary founder of Nourish Integrative Health.
- Comprehensive Digital Guides: Access downloadable digital guides that will support your journey through the foundational principles of functional health.
- Personalized Healing Protocol: Receive a tailored healing protocol designed to address your individual health needs.
- Bonus Module on Manifestation: Explore a bonus module focusing on manifesting the future of your dreams, fostering holistic mind and body wellness.
- Exclusive Benefits: Enjoy exclusive benefits reserved for Revitalize90 participants.
- Signature Blood Work Panel: Gain access to Nourish Integrative Health's signature blood work panel, meticulously examining over 150 key biomarkers. Utilize the results to engage in informed discussions with your healthcare provider and establish a solid foundation for your well-being.
While the comprehensive value of this course, encompassing lectures, guides, protocols, lab testing, and supplements, exceeds $1,900, Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition is delighted to offer Revitalize90 at an unprecedented price of only $39.
As a special bonus, Nourish Integrative Health is excited to introduce its newest wellness affiliate, ARMRA Colostrum. Take advantage of savings on your first bundle using the exclusive code: SFW - Learn More About ARMRA Colostrum.
Unlock the path to optimal health with Revitalize90 and embark on a transformative journey guided by industry expert Kurt Stradtman. Don't miss this opportunity to revitalize your health just in time for the new year.
To enroll and for more information, including a complimentary 2-minute lecture sample, visit the Revitalize90 website: Click Here.
For media inquiries, please get in touch with us at info@stradtmanfamilywellness.com.
Disclaimer: This course, and the website Nourish Integrative Health, are for educational purposes only and are not licensed to diagnose or treat any condition. Always consult with your healthcare provider before implementing any changes to your health or lifestyle, including diet and supplements.
