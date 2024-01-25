Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,153 in the last 365 days.

Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition Unveils its "revitalize90" Course for Optimal Health

Logo for Nourish Integrative Health

Get a 2 Minute Sample of a Lecture

Nourish Integrative Health, a leading functional health practice, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive 8-module health re-building course.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revitalize90: Your Path to Optimal Health

Who Is This Program For?

This comprehensive 8-module, self-guided program is meticulously crafted to empower individuals nationwide to take control of their well-being through a root-cause-centered approach. It is designed for:

- Individuals dealing with chronic symptoms such as hormone imbalances, gut problems, unexplained joint pain, brain fog, leaky gut, and autoimmune conditions.

- Anyone looking to strengthen their health areas through proper nutrition and lifestyle changes.

- Dive deep into the secrets of functional health and master the key pillars utilized in the functional health space. Utilize the knowledge gained from this self-guided program to initiate positive changes across various facets of your life and health, enabling you to naturally overcome chronic symptoms.

By implementing the insights from this program into your daily life, you can expect tangible improvements in your chronic symptoms and overall health within just 90 days.

At Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition, we specialize in uncovering the underlying causes of chronic symptoms through our lab-guided approach. Our expertise spans hormone balance, immune health, digestion, detoxification, and more. Revitalize90 represents our unwavering commitment to offering accessible and effective solutions for attaining optimal health.

Key Features of the Revitalize90 Program Include:

- Engaging Lectures: Benefit from 6 hours of captivating lectures led by Kurt Stradtman, FDNP, AADP, and the visionary founder of Nourish Integrative Health.

- Comprehensive Digital Guides: Access downloadable digital guides that will support your journey through the foundational principles of functional health.

- Personalized Healing Protocol: Receive a tailored healing protocol designed to address your individual health needs.

- Bonus Module on Manifestation: Explore a bonus module focusing on manifesting the future of your dreams, fostering holistic mind and body wellness.

- Exclusive Benefits: Enjoy exclusive benefits reserved for Revitalize90 participants.

- Signature Blood Work Panel: Gain access to Nourish Integrative Health's signature blood work panel, meticulously examining over 150 key biomarkers. Utilize the results to engage in informed discussions with your healthcare provider and establish a solid foundation for your well-being.

While the comprehensive value of this course, encompassing lectures, guides, protocols, lab testing, and supplements, exceeds $1,900, Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition is delighted to offer Revitalize90 at an unprecedented price of only $39.

As a special bonus, Nourish Integrative Health is excited to introduce its newest wellness affiliate, ARMRA Colostrum. Take advantage of savings on your first bundle using the exclusive code: SFW - Learn More About ARMRA Colostrum.

Unlock the path to optimal health with Revitalize90 and embark on a transformative journey guided by industry expert Kurt Stradtman. Don't miss this opportunity to revitalize your health just in time for the new year.

To enroll and for more information, including a complimentary 2-minute lecture sample, visit the Revitalize90 website: Click Here.

For media inquiries, please get in touch with us at info@stradtmanfamilywellness.com.

Disclaimer: This course, and the website Nourish Integrative Health, are for educational purposes only and are not licensed to diagnose or treat any condition. Always consult with your healthcare provider before implementing any changes to your health or lifestyle, including diet and supplements.

Hydra Marketing Group
email us here
Ella Calico
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Nourish Integrative Health & Nutrition Unveils its "revitalize90" Course for Optimal Health

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more