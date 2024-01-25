Meet the new Young European Ambassadors!

Last month, the EU NEIGHBOURS east programme welcomed 657 new Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), bringing its network to a total of 1,162 active YEAs. Now it’s time for you to meet them!

Every active YEA now has a profile and photo on the EU NEIGHBOURS east website, including their name, photo, country of origin and profession, and a short personal profile introducing their experience and interests.

The new YEAS, aged 16-26, were selected among a record 2,126 applications from young candidates from the EaP countries, EU Member States and the UK.

After an intense selection procedure for assessing the applications, 74 new YEAs were picked for Armenia, 114 for Azerbaijan, 14 for Belarus, 98 for Georgia, 108 for Moldova, 121 for Ukraine, and 128 for the EU/UK.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a non-political, voluntary, vibrant communication network connecting and building bridges of friendship among young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.

Between January and October 2023, the Young European Ambassadors took part in 821 activities across the region and in the EU. Face-to-face activities last year reached 52,000 people, while online reach has risen to more than 3.8 million.

Meet the YEAS from:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Georgia

Moldova

Ukraine

EU

UK

Find out more

Young European Ambassadors