Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,929 in the last 365 days.

EU4Moldova: EU to support four infrastructure projects in Cahul and Ungheni with €1.5 million

Are you looking for the latest information about EU cooperation in the countries of the Eastern Partnership? If you are living or interested in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova or Ukraine, you can access live updated information...

You just read:

EU4Moldova: EU to support four infrastructure projects in Cahul and Ungheni with €1.5 million

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more