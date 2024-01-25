EU warns: avoid scammers – all-Ukrainian bulb exchange programme does not pay cash for old bulbs

The EU warns that cases of false information about cash rewards for light bulbs under a national programme to exchange old bulbs for new energy-saving ones have appeared in Ukraine.

The programme, implemented by the Government of Ukraine with the support of the EU, was launched in January 2023. Since then, more than 6.5 million Ukrainians have exchanged more than 33 million incandescent light bulbs for new LED ones at Ukrposhta offices and through Diia platform.

“To prevent fraudsters from using your personal data for illegal purposes, we urge you to ignore such publications and never click on the links provided in them,” says a Facebook by the Delegation to Ukraine. “Please note that any announcements about changes to the programme rules, other than those published on the official pages of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine and the pages of the programme partners, are not true.”

The light bulb exchange takes place only at Ukrposhta offices and in the Diia app and is absolutely free. There is no reward for incandescent light bulbs.

