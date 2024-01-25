Attorney General Bird Leads 28-State Coalition Opposing Shutdown of Lake City Ammunition

DES MOINES—Today, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen led a 28-State letter to the Biden Administration, demanding that President Biden reject efforts by Democrat attorneys general to halt ammo production at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.

The letter responds to a January 9 request from a group of Democrat attorneys general that urged Biden to stop Lake City’s commercial ammunition sales. Their request wrongly accuses Lake City of selling “military-grade ammunition” and seeks to punish manufacturers for violence caused by criminals. Forcing Lake City to quit commercial ammo production jeopardizes the jobs of 30–45% of Lake City’s skilled workforce, with countless more jobs threatened across the supply chain. The shutdown will also raise ammo prices, decrease ammo accessibility for law-abiding gunowners, and raise prices for the military—costing untold taxpayer dollars that support national defense through ammo purchases.

“If the Biden Administration and anti-gun activists were serious about saving lives, they would start by enforcing the laws on the books to combat violent criminals. This attack on ammo sales at Lake City is nothing more than an unlawful attempt to strip law-abiding citizens of their rights to protect themselves. We are putting the full force of our Attorney General’s offices toward protecting Americans’ constitutional rights.”

Iowa co-led the letter with Indiana, Missouri, and Montana. They were joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina House of Representatives, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

