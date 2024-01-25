Governor Mills Announces Nominations to New Paid Family and Medical Leave Benefits Authority

Department of Labor hires Paid Family and Medical Leave Program Director

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has nominated eleven individuals to serve on the Maine Paid Family and Medical Leave Benefits Authority.

Created as part of the statewide paid family and medical leave program signed into law by Governor Mills last July, the fifteen-member Authority is responsible for overseeing the implementation and administration the new program that will make available 12 weeks of paid time off to eligible public and private sector workers.

“I am proud to nominate each of these qualified individuals to serve on the Maine Paid Family and Medical Leave Benefits Authority,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I am confident that each will work hard to ensure that Maine’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave Program serves its intended purpose of helping Maine people deal with life’s unexpected challenges while accommodating potential hardships for Maine employers.”

The Governor’s nominees are as follows:

David Barber of Cape Elizabeth: David Barber is a consultant for Portland-based Barber Foods, the market-leading producer of premium stuffed chicken breasts. The Portland-based company, now a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, employs 280 associates representing 36 different nationalities. Barber previously served as President and CEO of the company, which was founded by his father in 1956. Barber has been nominated to serve in the Authority seat reserved for an employer with 50 or more employees.

Sarah Conroy of Lewiston: Sarah Conroy is the Chief Human Resources Officer for Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, Maine’s largest independent non-profit home healthcare organization providing health, hospice and care management services. She has more than three decades of experience in human resources, communications, and employee relations. Conroy has been nominated to serve in the Authority seat reserved for a member with expertise in issues affecting elder care.

Michelle Corry of Scarborough: Michelle Corry is a celebrated restauranteur with significant experience running and operating successful businesses across Maine. She is currently partner of Five fifty-five in Brunswick, a continuation of a popular restaurant she operated with her husband in Portland from 2003 to 2019. Corry also co-owned and operated Portland’s Petite Jacqueline and Portland Patisserie and Grand Café. Corry has been nominated to serve in the Authority seat reserved for an employer in the hospitality industry.

Maria Fox of Portland: Maria Fox is a partner at the Portland law firm of Murray, Plumb and Murray. Fox has practiced employment law for more than two decades, and provided neutral services including mediation, arbitration and independent investigations for the last ten years. Fox has been nominated to serve in the Authority seat reserved for a member with expertise in employment law representing employee interests.

Benjamin K. Grant of Portland: Ben Grant has serves as General Counsel for the Maine Education Association (MEA). Prior to joining the MEA, Grant worked for 15 years at a private law firm in Maine, where he represented the Maine AFL-CIO, the Maine Building Trades Council, many other private and public sector Unions, and hundreds of individual Maine employees. Grant has been nominated to serve in the Authority seat reserved for a member with expertise in issues affecting labor and independent contractors.

Barrett Gray of Stonington: Barrett Gray has been owner of Boyce’s Motel in Stonington since 2000. Gray is the third generation of his family to operate the hotel, first opened by his grandparents, George and Barbara Boyce, in 1961. Gray has been nominated to serve in the Authority seat reserved for an employer with 50 or fewer employees.

Samuel Hight of Skowhegan: Sam Hight is a successful entrepreneur and civic leader who owns and operates several partnership businesses, including Hight Ford, Inc., Hight Chevrolet Farmington, and Hight Properties, LLC. Hight has extensive Board of Directors experience, advising numerous organizations including Educare Central Maine, Skowhegan Savings Bank, the Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce, and the Somerset County Jail. Hight has been nominated to serve in the Authority seat reserved for a member who is self-employed.

Ranae L’Italian of Sidney: Ranae L’Italian currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Kennebec Valley YMCA. L’Italian has extensive experience in education and early childhood development, having spent more than a decade working with children as a preschool teacher, ed tech, and child care director. L’Italian has been nominated to serve in the Authority seat reserved for a member with expertise in in child care and early childhood development.

Jay Naliboff, MD of Chesterville: Jay Naliboff is a retired doctor of obstetrics and gynecology who previously served as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. During Dr. Naliboff’s 35-year career practicing medicine in Farmington, he delivered 2,982 babies. Naliboff has been nominated to serve in the Authority seat reserved for a member with expertise in treating issues affecting maternity and postpartum care.

Jenni Tilton-Flood of Clinton: Jenni Tilton-Flood is a dairy farmer with more than three decades of experience in agriculture. She currently serves as manager of Flood Brothers Farm, a third-generation family dairy farm in Clinton. Flood has been nominated to serve in the Authority seat reserved for a member with expertise in agriculture, a seasonal workforce or a heritage industry.

Christopher K. Washburn of Windham: Washburn has served as Manager, Benefits and Leave Administration at Retail Business Services, Delhaize America since 2010. He previously supervised employee benefits at Hannaford Bros Co./Delhaize America from 2004 to 2010. He has extensive background in benefits and leave of absence administration design. Washburn has been nominated to serve in the Authority seat reserved for a member with expertise in issues related to paid family leave benefits and paid medical leave benefits.

Each of the Governor’s appointments is subject to review by the Maine Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Labor and Housing and Confirmation by the Maine Senate. Each appointment is for a three-year term.

In addition to the eleven Authority members appointed by the Governor, four seats on the Commission are reserved for the Commissioner of Labor or a designee; the State Controller or a designee; the Commissioner of Professional and Financial Regulation or a designee; and an employee of the Department of Health & Human Services with expertise in foster care and adoption.

The Maine Department of Labor also announced today that Luke Monahan has been hired to serve as Director of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Program. Monahan, a Maine native, most recently served as the Associate Director for the Division of Disability Determination Services with the Department of Health and Human Services, an office that was tasked with making the medical determinations of the Social Security Disability Insurance program. He is a graduate of Bowdoin College and Northeastern University.

“I look forward to working with the talented people nominated to the Authority and the newly hired Director,” said Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. “There is much work to be done before the program is fully implemented in 2026, and I encourage everyone to engage in the process through the upcoming listening sessions.” “As someone who has worked with people with disabilities and marginalized populations for my whole career, as a working parent, and as the son of small business owner, I understand the importance of building a streamlined, transparent, and effective program for the Maine people,” Monahan said.

Payroll contributions for the Paid Family and Medical Leave Program begin January 1, 2025. Benefits will be available beginning in 2026.

Up-to-date information on the new Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, its rulemaking process, and upcoming listening sessions is available at https://www.maine.gov/labor/pfml/.