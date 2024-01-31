Momar Industries Expands Its Barrier Lamination Platform for Flexible Packaging

Momar has now taken its barrier lamination capabilities to new heights by introducing high barrier metallized film laminations. These advanced laminations primarily feature specialty metallized PET films, providing an even broader array of choices to fulf

SPARKS, NV, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momar Industries, a flexible packaging manufacturer that specializes in the barrier lamination packaging, is proud to announce a significant enhancement to its barrier lamination platform.

With almost four decades of experience, Momar has been at the forefront of producing foil-based laminations for nutraceutical, vitamin, and supplement packets, earning a strong reputation for innovation and reliability.

Throughout its storied history, Momar has bolstered its laminated packaging capabilities, developing an expertise in creating transparent barrier packaging laminations, often incorporating custom solutions that utilize EVOH resins or Aluminum Oxide Coatings. Advancements like these have allowed Momar to consistently meet the evolving needs of clients in various industries.

In an exciting development, Momar has now taken its barrier lamination capabilities to new heights by introducing high barrier metallized film laminations. These advanced laminations primarily feature specialty metallized PET films, providing an even broader array of choices to fulfill specific barrier requirements across a diverse range of applications and markets.

Key Highlights of Momar’s Enhanced Barrier Lamination Platform:

Diverse Product Range: Momar's expanded lineup of metallized film lamination products offers versatility and adaptability, catering to the unique barrier needs of different applications.

Wide Market Reach: Momar's high barrier metallized film laminations expand its addressable market to packaging applications in a multitude of sectors, including food, pet care, health & nutrition, coffee, nuts, chemicals, resins, automotive, and more. This extensive market coverage reflects Momar's commitment to providing solutions that meet the evolving requirements of various industries.

Application and Structure Flexibility: The new metallized barrier film laminations from Momar are designed to serve a multitude of functions, such as pouch and bag applications, rollstock lidding, and pre-cut lids. This versatility allows Momar's clients to tailor their packaging solutions to suit their specific needs.

"Momar has always been committed to staying at the forefront of barrier packaging technology. Our long-standing expertise, combined with our commitment to innovation, has led us to this remarkable development in our barrier lamination platform," said Phil Dabbert, VP of Business Development at Momar. "Our metallized film laminations, with high barrier properties and customization options, reflect our dedication to providing high-quality, tailored solutions for our clients across diverse industries."

With this strategic expansion of its barrier lamination capabilities, Momar continues to set the standard in the flexible packaging industry, ensuring that clients have access to the most advanced and reliable solutions available.

For more information about Momar and its high barrier metallized film laminations, please visit https://www.momarindustries.com/products/barrier-lamination/metallized-barrier-film-laminations/.

About Momar:

Momar Industries, owned by Field Packaging Solutions, is a leading provider of lidding and barrier lamination packaging solutions. Momar services a diverse range of markets, producing high-quality, cost-effective and eco-friendly packaging. Momar’s focus areas include, but are not limited to, lidding (custom die-cut lids and rollstock), adhesive laminations for barrier packaging, and flexographic printing. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Momar Industries strives to deliver environmentally friendly packaging options that meet the evolving needs of consumers. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Momar Industries continues to be a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable packaging solutions.