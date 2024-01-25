Submit Release
Public Comment on Proposed 2023–24 Amendment to the Consolidated State Plans under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965

Pending North Carolina State Board of Education approval, notice is hereby given that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) will submit an amendment of Section 1111 of the ESEA. The amendment will allow North Carolina to amend the ESEA consolidated State plan for the 2023–24 school year. The State is requesting an amendment to the Identification of Schools (ESEA section 1111(c)(4)(D)).

The amendment would:

  • Set the identification of Comprehensive Support and Improvement – Low Performing schools and Comprehensive Support and Improvement – Low Graduation Rate to occur every three years.
  • Set the identification of Comprehensive Support and Improvement – Additional Targeted Support Not Exiting Such Status to align with the identification of the Comprehensive Support and Improvement designations.
  • Set the identification year of Targeted Support and Improvement – Additional Targeted Support designations to occur every three years.

Interested persons may submit their written comments by February 24, 2024, until 5:00 p.m. using the link below: 

Public Comment on Proposed 2023–24 Amendment

