Genixor Launches Second Phase: Embracing the Future of Technology

Copenhagen, Denmark, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta: Genixor is thrilled to announce the commencement of its second phase from January 16 until February 16, 2024, with a token price of $0.4.

Genixor, a leading innovator in the convergence of IoT and blockchain technology, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its second phase, marking a significant stride toward the future of technological advancements.

Commencing on January 16, 2024, our project enters a new phase, inviting active participation until the closing date on February 16, 2024. During this period, the tokens are priced at $0.4 each. This offers an accessible entry point into our innovative ecosystem that seamlessly integrates IoT with blockchain technology.


Meanwhile, we look forward to our anticipated listing on March 1, 2024, with a projected $2.0 price reflecting our project's strong potential and confidence.

Genixor is dedicated to pioneering innovations in the IoT and blockchain space, with key features including:

  1. Dual-Chain Network Structure: A pioneering approach aimed at improving efficiency and scalability in blockchain technology.
  1. Optimized Peer-to-Peer Protocol: Ensuring superior network performance and reliability through an optimized peer-to-peer protocol.
  1. Engaging Ecosystem: Our model is crafted to foster active participation and governance within our community, creating an engaging ecosystem.
  1. Support for Developers: We facilitate smart contract development with user-friendly platforms, ensuring compatibility with major systems.
  1. Advanced Technological Integration: We are at the forefront of technological integration, merging software-defined networking, blockchain, and fog computing to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions.

Genixor extends a warm invitation to the community and prospective supporters to be a part of this exciting phase. More than mere support, your involvement signifies a shared belief in the transformative power of technology and a shared vision for the future.

For more information on how to participate in this phase, please visit the official Genixor website: https://genixor.com 

About Genixor

Genixor is at the forefront of technological innovation, blending the realms of IoT and blockchain to create a transformative ecosystem. With a commitment to efficiency, scalability, and community engagement, Genixor is set to redefine the future of technology.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.


Contact Information
Contact Person: Alejandro Jennings
Email: info-at-genixor.com

