Bathroom Furniture Market : Opportunities For Higher Growth | IKEA, Kohler, Roca Sanitario
Bathroom Furniture Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects
Bathroom Furniture Market will witness a 28.9% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2030”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI introduces new research on Bathroom Furniture covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2024-2030). The Bathroom Furniture explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Some of the major key players profiled in the study are IKEA (Sweden), Kohler (United States), Roca Sanitario (Spain), Duravit (Germany), TOTO Ltd. (Japan), American Standard Brands (United States), Villeroy & Boch (Germany), Hansgrohe (Germany), Ideal Standard International (Belgium), Jaquar Group (India), Geberit AG (Switzerland), Laufen Bathrooms AG (Switzerland), LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan), Victoria + Albert Baths (United Kingdom), Grohe AG (Germany)..
The global Bathroom Furniture market size is expanding at robust growth of 28.9%, sizing up market trajectory from USD xx Billion in 2023 to USD xx Billion by 2029.
Definition:
The bathroom furniture market encompasses a range of products designed to enhance functionality and aesthetics in bathrooms.
On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Residential Homes, Hotels and Resorts, Restaurants and Cafes, Others], Product Types [Vanities, Cabinets, Mirrors, Others] and some significant parts of the business.
Market Trends:
Trends include a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable materials, minimalist designs, smart and connected features, and personalized customization.
Market Drivers:
Increasing urbanization and real estate development drive the demand for modern and efficient bathroom solutions.
Market Opportunities:
Emerging markets present untapped opportunities for market expansion.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Bathroom Furniture Market by Geographical Analysis:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
