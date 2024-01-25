The Goddess of Love Inspires Aphrodite, a New Reference Speaker from Alta Audio
Four-way Aphrodite Designed for Stereo and Surround Home Theater Sound
Aphrodite is the culmination of a long career focused on the most memorable listening stereo and multichannel listening environments.”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Audio, the company that combines advanced technology and outstanding aesthetics to create industry-leading home audio loudspeakers, today announced Aphrodite, a four-way floor-standing speaker that heralds a new era for the brand.
“Aphrodite is the ultimate statement of Alta Audio’s approach to a no-compromise speaker,” says Walter Schofield, President, Nexus Audio Technologies. “From the ground up, Aphrodite represents a new level of product design for Alta Audio, with custom-designed elements that add up to a musical speaker that is equally at home in a multi-channel A/V system.”
Aphrodite, which will ship in late February at a suggested retail price of $50,000/pair with a 15% up-charge for pantone colors other than black, includes a custom-designed four-way driver complement, featuring one (1) titanium former 10” woofer with Alta Audio’s patented XTL bass tuning; one (1) hex cone 8 3/4” titanium former lower midrange; two (2) hex cone 6” upper midrange drivers; and one (1) amorphous core transformer, high output ribbon tweeter.
In addition, Aphrodite includes the updated -- and now, patented -- XTL transmission line. The XTL II hybrid transmission line is a ported enclosure design that greatly increases power handling, lowers distortion, and extends bass frequencies. Also, Alta Audio’s DampHard TM construction eliminates resonances while remaining lossless to maximize the dynamic range.
Aphrodite is available in Alta Audio’s super high-gloss black onyx finish with other colors available upon special order.
Adds Mr. Schofield: “Aphrodite is the culmination of a long career focused on the most memorable listening stereo and multichannel listening environments. And it’s only the beginning of what promises to be an event-filled year for Alta Audio.”
For further information, visit https://altaspeakers.com. Dealer inquiries in North America should be directed to Walter Schofield, Nexus Audio Technologies, wschofield@nexusaudio.com.
About Alta Audio
Representing over 30 years of designing and building audiophile-grade speakers, Alta Audio products consistently provide exceptional reproduction of live and in-studio recordings. Alta Audio loudspeakers are painstakingly refined to reproduce the realism, balance, and dimensionality of both live and studio recordings, with a design aesthetic that enhances any room’s décor.
For additional information, visit www.altaspeakers.com.
About Nexus Audio Technologies
Nexus Audio Technologies was established by industry veteran Walter Schofield to support independent, high fidelity audio brands sales and marketing initiatives to grow their business throughout North America.
For further information, visit https://www.nexusaudiotech.com.
