More Than Money360 & Campden Wealth Unite to Revolutionize Family Meeting Facilitation
More Than Money 360 Logo: The sphere symbolizing the family unit is protected by the shears which represent communication, core values, family legacy, gratitude and governance.
FinTech garners so much attention, why not FamTec: Technology for your Family? Technology to help the wealthiest families in the world to elevate meaningful communication, family unity and shared impact.
MTM360 with its "FamTec" digital platform brings family meeting facilitation into the 21st century.
This partnership opens doors to unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and staying at the forefront of industry trends.”SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More Than Money360 Partners with Campden Wealth, Elevating Multi-Generational Family Meeting Education
— Shawn T. Barberis, J.D.
More Than Money360 (MTM360), is a consulting firm that combines it’s first to market technology platform, decades of research and an experienced team of facilitators to prepare multi-generation families for impactful meetings on core values, legacy, communication, gratitude, and governance. The MTM360 technology and advisory process allow busy, on-the-go, geographically dispersed large families to address these important core issues that are often discussed but rarely acted upon.
MTM360 proudly announces its recent partnership with Campden Wealth, a global membership organization that provides thought-leadership, world-class research, and networking opportunities for UHNW multi-generational families. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for More Than Money360 as it aligns with Campden Wealth's commitment to excellence, integrity, exemplary education, and the exchange of cutting-edge insights in the family meeting facilitation landscape.
"We are thrilled to become a part of Campden Wealth, a distinguished platform that shares our dedication to redefining family meeting facilitation," said Shawn T. Barberis, J.D., President of More Than Money360. "This partnership opens doors to unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and staying at the forefront of industry trends."
“Embracing collaboration is essential in our journey to provide unparalleled support for our community of families and ultra-high net worth individuals,” said Brien Biondi, Chief Executive Officer of Campden Wealth, North America, and the Institute for Private Investors. “We are excited to welcome our new corporate partner, whose expertise and resources will undoubtedly enhance our comprehensive offerings as a first-in-class educational platform, ensuring the continued success and prosperity of the families we serve.”
Campden Wealth, with its rich legacy and global network, provides an ideal platform for More Than Money360 to strengthen its position as a leader in delivering holistic family meeting solutions and empowering rising generations. This collaboration will enhance client experiences, drive innovation, and contribute to the advancement of best practices in multigenerational family meetings.
As a member of Campden Wealth, More Than Money360 is poised to leverage valuable resources, engage in thought leadership initiatives, and participate in exclusive events that will further elevate the firm's capabilities and client offerings.
About "More Than Money360":
"More than Money360" is a Baltimore based family meeting facilitation offering a comprehensive technology to prepare multiple generations of successful families for impactful meetings about core values, communication, family legacy, unity, philanthropy, gratitude, and governance. MTM360 offers a team of 18 experienced, qualified facilitators presenting no conflicts of interest with a family’s existing team of advisors. For additional information, please visit www.MoreThanMoney360.com
About Campden Wealth:
Campden Wealth is a leading global network for families of substantial wealth, family offices, and their trusted advisors. With a history dating back to 1987, Campden Wealth has been at the forefront of providing unparalleled insights, learning, and connectivity within the family enterprise and wealth management community. For additional information, please visit www.CampdenFB.com
