InventHelp Inventor Develops Odor-Controlled Container for Dog Waste (BKC-134)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create a convenient way to carry dog waste when walking your dog,” said an inventor, from East Providence, R.I., “so I invented the SMELL- U- LATER. My design would prevent the smell from escaping and would reduce the number of bags left on walking and hiking trails.”



The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to carry dog waste without the smell. In doing so, it can easily attach to any leash, belt loop, or bag. As a result, it eliminates the need to carry a smelly bag of waste and it increases comfort and convenience by not having to carry multiple items. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BKC-134, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.