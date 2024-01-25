CT DoAg Announces Food System Capacity Building Grant

Press Releases

01/25/2024

Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) Announces Funding Opportunities to Increase Food Access and Address Food Insecurity through Food System Capacity Building Grant

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg), on behalf of the CT Food Policy Council, announces the competitive solicitation process to award funds to Connecticut organizations and groups involved in food system policy or creating innovative, localized, programming in their respective communities to increase food access and address food insecurity through the Food System Capacity Building Grant. Applicants must submit a completed application by March 6, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. using Cognito Forms.

“Now in its second round of funding, this grant is intended to support our state’s communities through increased use, awareness, and access to healthy foods, in particularly CT Grown food products,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Through these funds we strive to support stakeholders working to address local food system issues with community-driven solutions to create a more just food system.” Grant categories include: Creation or continuance of a local food policy council or food working group to cover costs of development and/or implementation to address food insecurity in Connecticut municipalities.

Equipment associated with projects that would create and/or further food access to underserved communities.

Local food access to expand buying opportunities in food insecure and low food access communities.

The Food System Capacity Building Grant provides funds to Connecticut organizations and groups involved in food system policy or creating innovative, localized, programming in their respective communities to increase food access and address food insecurity. Any proposal from an eligible applicant that seeks to improve the local food system and make food, particularly CT Grown farm products, more accessible to Connecticut residents will be considered. Eligible applicants include local food policy councils and/or food working groups, agricultural producers, food pantries, and farmers’ markets. Funding for the Food System Capacity Building Grant is provided through the Connecticut Food Policy Council under C.G.S. Sec. 22-456. There is no minimum funding request and the maximum amount of funds that can be requested for one project is limited to $20,000.00. There is no match requirement for this grant. For more information on the Food System Capacity Building Grant Program, including grant guidance, application link, and project profile template, please visit the website, https://portal.ct.gov/DOAG/ADaRC/ADaRC/Grants/Food-System-Capacity-Building-Grant.

A grant webinar will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 2-3 p.m. Applicants can register HERE or on the grant webpage. The webinar will be recorded and posted. Questions regarding the Food System Capacity Building Grant can be directed to Hannah Carty at Hannah.Carty@ct.gov or 860-471-1620 or Cyrena Thibodeau at Cyrena.Thibodeau@ct.gov or 860-895-3094.