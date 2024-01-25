Game Update: Gala Games Announces Update to Spider Tanks - “Honor” System Retired in Response to Player Feedback
Gala Games removes Spider Tanks' Honor System, enhancing gameplay due to direct community feedback.
This is something that should have been done a long time ago and we thank the community for their patience. ”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gala Games, a trailblazer in blockchain gaming innovation, successfully implemented a significant change in Spider Tanks by completely removing the Honor System from the game's $SILK distribution algorithm. This crucial adjustment, which took place recently, marked a vital evolution in the game’s development, reflecting the company's responsiveness to the evolving preferences and feedback from its player community.
— Jason Brink - President of Blockchain
Before its removal, the Honor System in Spider Tanks faced considerable criticism from the player community. Many players expressed dissatisfaction with the system, feeling that it detracted from the core gaming experience rather than enhancing it. The system, intended to promote positive behavior and contribute to the game's ecosystem, was often perceived as cumbersome and misaligned with player expectations. This sentiment was echoed across various community platforms, where players voiced their concerns about how the system impacted gameplay. The overwhelming feedback from the player base played a pivotal role in Gala Games' decision to ultimately remove the Honor System, demonstrating the company's commitment to listening to and addressing the concerns of its players.
The removal of the Honor System has streamlined the gaming experience, placing a renewed emphasis on skill and tactical gameplay. This development has been beneficial for both new and veteran players, offering a more engaging and straightforward approach to game strategy.
Although the Honor System has been removed from the distribution, certain graphical elements associated with this system remain in the game until Gamedia, the developer of Spider Tanks, elects to complete their removal.
As a key player in the blockchain gaming industry, Gala Games is committed to delivering immersive and innovative gaming experiences. With a focus on player empowerment and the development of decentralized gaming ecosystems, Gala Games has consistently been at the forefront of integrating advanced technology with engaging gameplay.
Spider Tanks stands out in the blockchain gaming arena with its innovative use of GalaChain. Every match in Spider Tanks is recorded on-chain, offering a level of transparency and verifiability unique to blockchain technology. This feature allows players and enthusiasts to explore and analyze match histories, fostering a deeper engagement with the game. The integration of GalaChain not only underscores Gala Games' commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology but also enhances the overall gaming experience by ensuring fairness and immutability in gameplay records. This on-chain functionality exemplifies how blockchain can be seamlessly integrated into the gaming world, elevating both the player experience and the integrity of the game.
