StorSafe Self Storage Unveils Third-Party Management Division, Elevating Industry Standards
StorSafe Self Storage, with 27 locations across the Midwest and Southeast, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into third party management.
The genesis of our 3rd management division emerged when a competitor expressed a desire to replicate our success... confirming our model not only works but is highly sought after in the market.”SKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move that sets a new benchmark in the self-storage sector, StorSafe Self Storage, a leader in the industry with 27 locations across the Midwest and Southeast, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into third party management. This initiative is set to leverage StorSafe’s extensive operational expertise, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled customer-centric approach.
— Matt Clark, Director of Operations
Tom Bretz, CEO of StorSafe, emphasizes the transformative nature of this expansion, “Our new division represents a significant leap beyond traditional storage services. We are bringing together operational efficiency, innovative technology and dedicated customer service to significantly enhance the self-storage experience for both facility owners and tenants.”
Matt Clark, Director of Operations at StorSafe, shared insights on the inspiration behind the new division: “The genesis of our third-party management division was quite remarkable. It emerged when a competitor approached us, expressing a desire to replicate our success in their facilities. This interaction was a catalyst, confirming that our model not only works but is highly sought after in the market. It spurred us to officially launch this division, aiming to provide other facility owners the same level of operational excellence and revenue optimization that has become synonymous with StorSafe.”
Revolutionizing Third-Party Management in Self-Storage
The launch of this division also comes as the self-storage industry sees increasing demand for sophisticated, customer-focused third-party management solutions. StorSafe is perfectly positioned to meet these evolving needs with a suite of distinctive services:
1. Comprehensive Customer and Operations Management: Promising round-the-clock service excellence, backed by 24/7 payment service options, remote support and efficient maintenance.
2. Innovative Technology Integration: Pioneering security with advanced solutions like smart locks and cloud-based access controls.
3. Advanced Revenue Optimization: Implementing strategic data-driven pricing and competitor analysis for maximized client profitability.
Enriched Services for an Enhanced Experience
StorSafe’s third-party management extends beyond the norm, offering:
• Customer Management: Including live remote management, superior call center services, and a 24/7 customer portal.
• Facility Management: Featuring comprehensive maintenance, modern security enhancements, and convenient tenant self-service options.
• Operations Management: Comprising site setup, dynamic pricing strategies, state-of-the-art website technology, and meticulous bookkeeping.
Bretz adds, “We’re not just managing properties; we’re catalyzing business growth. Our commitment is to provide unparalleled peace of mind, ensuring each facility under our care achieves its maximum potential.”
Join the Self-Storage Revolution
To discover how StorSafe is transforming self-storage third-party management or for more information on starting a relationship with StorSafe Third-Party Management, contact Matt Bilski, Director of StorSafe Third-Party Management, at 847.275.1518 or mbilski@storsafe.com.
About StorSafe:
In 2023, Inside Self Storage (ISS) recognized StorSafe Self Storage on its 2023 Top 100 Operators List for securing third position in year-over-year facility owner growth, with an increase of 48.9%. In a year marked by market challenges, StorSafe was among just seven operators in the Top 100 to see growth exceeding 40%. The nod from ISS underscores StorSafe’s operational efficiency, tech advancements, and focus on security and safety, driving their strategic growth through acquisitions, facility expansions, and new developments.
Established in 2021, StorSafe sets new standards in self-storage with its blend of innovative technology, operational excellence, security and safety, and maximum profitability. Each facility under StorSafe redefines customer experience, driven by a unique synergy of automation and expertise.
