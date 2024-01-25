The Choke Cherry Tree Celebrates the Success of the Holiday Giving Tree Event
The Choke Cherry Tree's "Holiday Giving Tree" in Pagosa Springs lit up the community support for local nonprofits with fun, generosity, and spirit.
The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club is honored to participate in the Giving Tree in partnership with the Choke Cherry Tree…. We thank you for your support!”PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choke Cherry Tree is delighted to announce the resounding success of the first annual "Holiday Giving Tree" event, which concluded recently. This heartwarming initiative was aimed at giving even more meaning to the Holiday Season spirit of giving by supporting various local non-profit organizations and showcased the community spirit of Pagosa Springs.
“We regularly support these and other local non-profits all year so having them join us in creating a joyful Holiday focal point in the store and a win-win-win opportunity for them and shoppers has been deeply heartwarming," said Jenelle Syverson, owner of The Choke Cherry Tree Inc. "The start of this holiday event has invigorated us for years to come and how we can make it better and better in the future."
Event Highlights:
The Giving Tree, festively adorned with ornaments provided by the participating non-profits, became a heart of generosity in Pagosa Springs. In store shoppers had the opportunity to enthusiastically select ornaments which translated to donations, directly benefiting Aspen House/Aspen Services, Pagosa Springs Humane Society, Women Helping In Pagosa Springs (WHIPS), New Thought Center (NTC), and Pagosa Springs Rotary Club.
Participating Non-Profits:
1. Aspen House/Aspen Services: This notable organization, started by dedicated parents, focuses on building a home and providing services for adults with developmental disabilities.
2. Pagosa Springs Humane Society: A dedicated local low-kill shelter, not affiliated with national groups, they represented the voice for our furry friends.
3. WHIPS (Women Helping In Pagosa Springs): This group of compassionate women offers scholarships to local girls and support for individuals facing unexpected economic hardships.
4. Pagosa Springs Rotary Club: An engaged group of leaders and problem solvers who take action in the local community to create lasting change across our globe and in themselves, utilized the funds collected to lovingly support a local family in need during the winter holiday season.
5. New Thought Center: Also known as “Good Vibe Tribe”, an all inclusive spiritual community focused on inspiration, personal and community development while also supporting other local humanitarian and global organizations.
Event Success and Impact:
The Holiday Giving Tree event, a cornerstone of connected spirit in Pagosa Springs, concluded with remarkable results. The inaugural year, we were thrilled to witness the enthusiasm and participation. Dozens of community members from the organizations, our store employees, and the local Ace Hardware store joined us in this cause, bringing the spirit of giving to life. These funds will directly benefit our local non-profits, enabling them to continue their invaluable work.
Among the most touching moments was WHIPS member Nancy Ford bringing in some of the group’s ornaments. They were an entire set of S’mores themed ornaments originally created by WHIPS founder, Cindy Gustafson, who passed away in 2014. Since then, Nancy had taken this set and organized them into an award winning collection. So for the 5 weeks the tree was up, people got to enjoy Marshmallow Snowmen antics on the tree and taking them home while also providing money for local girls to go to college that may be the first in their family to attend higher education. This instance perfectly encapsulates the essence of our community's commitment to supporting each other and how we can create win-win-win moments for all to share.
Cindi Galabota, president of the Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs, remarked, 'The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club is honored to participate in the Giving Tree in partnership with the Choke Cherry Tree…. We thank you for your support!'
Director of Services for Aspen House/Aspen Services, Becky Thompson, stated: ‘We were thrilled to be included with the nonprofits for the Christmas tree ornament fundraiser at Choke Cherry Tree! Our folks had a great time, making the ornaments to hang on the tree and were very appreciative that the Choke Cherry Tree thought of us for the fundraiser. Businesses like them are why we love our community.’
These contributions and shared experiences underscore the profound impact of the Holiday Giving Tree event. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and contributed to making this event a success.
"This event was not just about the funds raised; it was a testament to our community's unity and the spirit of giving," added Syverson.
About The Choke Cherry Tree:
Since 1999, The Choke Cherry Tree, a Colorado and woman-owned Candy Shop, captivates taste buds with handcrafted chocolates, caramels, jams & jellies – from caramels to "poops." Explore their Pagosa Springs store or their online candy shop for exquisite jams, chocolates, and more. Known for creating "Wow" moments with free samples, they offer personalized gift baskets for special occasions and corporate gifting. Beyond delightful flavors, their purposeful approach involves giving back to 30 local charities annually, ensuring the community grows with each sweet indulgence.
For more information about the impact of the Holiday Giving Tree event or future initiatives, contact The Choke Cherry Tree at 970-731-4951.
