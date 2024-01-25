InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient & Comfortable Face Mask (BEC-233)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I thought there could be a better way to wear, store and access a face mask to protect the user against germs and viruses,” said an inventor, from West Warwick, R.I., “so I invented the E Z MASK. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional face masks with uncomfortable and cumbersome ear loops that can be easily dropped, lost or forgotten.”



The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a protective face mask. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with ear loops or ties. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. It also ensures that the mask is readily accessible and it could help to prevent lost or forgotten masks. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to position and wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BEC-233, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.