BAKEHOUSE46 OPENING IN MACOMB COUNTY
Bakehouse46 Set to Sweeten Macomb County with BRAND NEW Store Opening in Clinton Township
"We're ecstatic to extend the Bakehouse46 experience to the vibrant community of Macomb County. Our commitment to crafting exceptional baked goods & providing a welcoming atmosphere remains unchanged.”CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, US, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bakehouse46, the delightful collaboration between Cupcake Station and Blake Farms, is thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of its newest location at 16620 19 Mile Rd in Clinton Township, marking an exciting expansion into Macomb County. With a sprawling 2,000 square feet layout reminiscent of its other successful stores in Birmingham, Rochester, and Ferndale, Bakehouse46 promises to bring the same delectable experience to the heart of Macomb County.
Scheduled to open its doors in April 2024, this new Bakehouse46 store is poised to become a sweet haven for locals, offering an array of heavenly treats synonymous with its renowned brand. Visitors can expect the same high-quality Cupcake Station cupcakes and Blake's signature cider mill goodies, including cider, caramel apples, gourmet donuts, and more, all prepared fresh on-site daily. Bakehouse 46 for the last two years has been voted Bloc’s best bakery.
"We're ecstatic to extend the Bakehouse46 experience to the vibrant community of Macomb County," says Chelsea Barton Smith [Creative Director] at Bakehouse46. "Our commitment to crafting exceptional baked goods and providing a welcoming atmosphere remains unchanged as we bring our delectable offerings to this new location."
Grand Opening Celebration: March 2024
Bakehouse46 Clinton Township is gearing up for a spectacular grand opening celebration in March 2024, promising an extravaganza filled with delightful surprises for all ages:
- Exciting giveaways and exclusive offers for the first customers, showcasing the Bakehouse 46 Reward Members with special benefits.
- Engaging activities such as face painting, balloon artistry, fun contests, and more for families and visitors to enjoy.
- Stay tuned for Happy Hour specials and opportunities to win fantastic prizes throughout the opening festivities.
"We're not just a bakery; we're a part of the community. We look forward to becoming a neighborhood staple, creating memorable moments, and sharing our passion for exceptional baked goods with the wonderful people of Macomb County," Todd Gildersleeve Managing Partner
For more information, menus, and ongoing promotions, visit www.bakehouse46.com.
