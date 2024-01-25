BAKEHOUSE46 OPENING IN MACOMB COUNTY

Bakehouse 46 in Michigan Cupcakes from Bakehouse46 Baked Goods from Bakehouse46

Bakehouse46 Set to Sweeten Macomb County with BRAND NEW Store Opening in Clinton Township

"We're ecstatic to extend the Bakehouse46 experience to the vibrant community of Macomb County. Our commitment to crafting exceptional baked goods & providing a welcoming atmosphere remains unchanged.” — Chelsea Barton Smith