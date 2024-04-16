The Bootlegger Swings into Richmond: Prohibition-Era Glamour Is Coming to Southwest London
Bootlegger, a renowned chain of speakeasy-inspired cocktail bars, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its sixth location in the heart of Richmond, London.
Bootlegger have won a ton of awards on our platform and they continue to set the standard for a cocktail bar worth going to. We’re super excited for the new opening of Bootlegger in Richmond".”RICHMOND, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to raise a glass and Charleston the night away! Bootlegger, a renowned chain of speakeasy-inspired cocktail bars, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its sixth location in the heart of Richmond, London. Tipped to open its doors in the first half of this year, the new Bootlegger in Richmond promises an immersive experience that transports you back to the roaring twenties, complete with handcrafted cocktails and live music.
Following on the success of their existing bars in Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds and Exeter, The Bootlegger is bringing its unique brand of sophistication and revelry to Southwest London. Nestled discreetly amidst the vibrant streets of Richmond, the new venue promises to be a hidden gem, much like the clandestine bars of the Prohibition Era.
"We're incredibly excited to be opening our doors in Richmond," says Lee Miller, Director of Bootlegger Bars. "Richmond's rich history and lively atmosphere are a perfect fit for our brand. We can't wait to introduce the local community to our unique take on cocktails and entertainment."
Step Back in Time with Exquisite Cocktails and Live Entertainment
Stepping into the new Bootlegger in Richmond will be like stepping back in time. The meticulously designed interior will evoke the opulence and intrigue of the 1920s. Plush velvet seating, dim lighting, and vintage décor will transport guests to a bygone era of speakeasy glamour.
But the magic doesn't stop at the décor. Bootlegger is renowned for its extensive cocktail menu, boasting over 90 unique concoctions. Each drink is a work of art, meticulously crafted with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and a touch of the unexpected. Whether you're a fan of classic cocktails with a twist or adventurous enough to try a Prohibition-era inspired creation, The Bootlegger's mixologists have something to tantalize your taste buds.
The immersive experience extends beyond the drinks. The new Bootlegger in Richmond will boast a lively entertainment scene, featuring both local and international musicians. Expect everything from smooth jazz and sultry blues to upbeat swing and energetic DJ sets.
A Night Out Unlike Any Other
Bootlegger isn't just about drinks; it's about creating unforgettable memories. The venue caters to a variety of occasions, from intimate gatherings with friends to lively birthday celebrations. For those seeking a truly unique experience, the new Bootlegger in Richmond will also offer a private event space, perfect for corporate gatherings, product launches, or even themed parties.
"The Bootleggers in the other cities have won a ton of awards on our platform and they continue to set the standard for a cocktail bar worth going to. We're super excited for the new opening of Bootlegger in Richmond as we hear its a big space and we know what their team are capable of", writes Joshua Wood, CEO of Bloc Nearby.
A Commitment to Community
Bootlegger is more than just a bar; it's a place where people come together and create lasting memories. The brand is committed to supporting local communities and will be actively involved in Richmond's cultural scene. Expect partnerships with local musicians, artists, and charities, adding to the rich tapestry of the area.
The Grand Opening – A Night to Remember
To celebrate its arrival in Richmond, Bootlegger will be throwing a grand opening party that promises to be the talk of the town. With the date to be announced, start to prepare for an evening filled with live music, delicious cocktails, and a chance to experience The Bootlegger's magic firsthand.
Whether you're a seasoned cocktail enthusiast or simply looking for a unique and stylish night out, the new Bootlegger in Richmond will be the perfect destination. So, dust off your flapper dress or don your best fedora, and get ready to step back in time for an evening of Prohibition-era revelry!
