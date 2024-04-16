The Bootlegger Swings into Richmond: Prohibition-Era Glamour Is Coming to Southwest London

The Bootlegger Cocktail Menu Bootlegger Jazz Artist Bootlegger Venue

Bootlegger, a renowned chain of speakeasy-inspired cocktail bars, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its sixth location in the heart of Richmond, London.

Bootlegger have won a ton of awards on our platform and they continue to set the standard for a cocktail bar worth going to. We’re super excited for the new opening of Bootlegger in Richmond".” — Joshua Wood, Bloc