New Memoir Chronicles One Woman's Emotional Cancer Journey
"If Cancer Is a Gift Can I Return It" offers a much needed perspective to help patients and practitioners navigate better from diagnosis through treatment
[A] manifesto for Emotional Support.... shedding bright light on the “invisible” gorilla in the room,...patients’ emotional journey with cancer. We can’t claim anymore that nobody has talked about it.”RUSSELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I'm sorry, it's cancer." These four words turned Agalia Baker's world upside down and launched her into an emotional rollercoaster after her breast cancer diagnosis. In her poignant new memoir "If Cancer is a Gift, Can I Return It?" (Gracepoint, January 15, 2024), Baker candidly shares her deeply personal experience with cancer - from the devastating news, to making difficult treatment decisions, to navigating relationships and her career while coping with the life-altering impacts of the disease.
— Dr. Sam Makhoul, Carti Cancer Center
Written with insight, vulnerability, and touches of humor, "If Cancer is a Gift, Can I Return It?" follows Baker as she grapples with the chaos and trauma unleashed by those four fateful words. She delves into the swirling questions and complex emotions cancer triggered within herself - from feeling undeserving to fearing disfigurement from treatment to questioning her mortality. Baker gives an unfiltered look at how cancer threatened every aspect of her life, turning her world completely upside down.
While chronicling her diagnosis, treatment journey and healing process, Baker also infuses her story with practical knowledge about the healthcare system gained from her experience as a practicing nurse. Providing information and perspective to equip those facing a similar storm, "If Cancer is a Gift, Can I Return It?" brings insight and empowerment to anyone withstanding the turmoil of a cancer diagnosis. Baker offers wisdom and companionship for coping with grief, making pivotal decisions about treatment, and meeting the ongoing physical and emotional challenges that cancer brings.
Raw and inspirational, "If Cancer is a Gift, Can I Return It?" is a story of resilience - reminding readers they don't have to face cancer's tempest alone.
"If Cancer is a Gift, Can I Return It?" is now available for sale on Amazon.com here.
You can learn more about Agalia Baker at bcveteran.com.
Publication date: January 15, 2024, 180 pages,6” x 9”, paperback and eBook
$18.95 paperback, ISBN-13 978-1961347229 paperback
$7.99 eBook, ISBN- 978-1-961347-23-6
Tresa Chambers
Tenth Muse Enterprises
+1 646-606-4041
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other