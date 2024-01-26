NOCAP Sports, A2 Influence Partner to Bring Influencer Marketing to College Athletes
A2 Influence will work to match leading brands and retailers with NOCAP Sports’ network of NCAA athletes through NIL deals.CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOCAP Sports and A2 Influence together announced a new partnership to bring the excitement and engagement of college sports to the ever-expanding world of influencer marketing. The partnership will deliver name, image and likeness (NIL) deals to NOCAP’s network of more than 100,000 NCAA athletes.
“This is a huge opportunity for many of our athletes,” said Nicholas Lord, CEO of NOCAP Sports. “Through our partnership with A2 Influence, we’re rewarding college athletes nationwide for their many years of hard work and various contributions to sports and culture. Not only do these NIL deals financially benefit the athletes, but they also give advertisers a new way to engage with fans. It’s a win all around.”
NIL deals are agreements between student-athletes and third parties that allow athletes to receive compensation in exchange for the use of their name, image and likeness. The exact rules for these deals are currently governed at the state and university level.
By partnering with A2 influence, NOCAP athletes can promote products and drive awareness for brands and retailers at a regional and local level. A2 will also guide athletes in creating branded content, forming relationships with leading consumer companies and navigating the influencer marketing space.
“We want to make it easier for retailers and brands to leverage NCAA athletes effectively,” explained Rob Reinfeld, CEO of A2 Influence. “College athletes carry an enormous amount of influence across the U.S. By combining our success in influencer marketing with NOCAP’s knowledge of collegiate sports, we can work with these athletes to help them create high-quality branded content that resonates with consumers.”
To learn more about the partnership between NOCAP Sports and A2 Influence, please contact Rob Reinfeld at rob@a2influence.com.
About NOCAP Sports
NOCAP Sports is an athlete marketing technology and services company founded in 2020. We have deep relationships with over 250 Universities across the US and have accumulated an athlete network of over 100,000 athletes at the high school, collegiate and professional level. We help advertisers, retailers, and advertising agencies activate this network of highly influential athletes at scale through a comprehensive technology platform and a team of content and influencer management experts.
About A2 Influence
A2 Influence was founded in 2023 by a team of influencer industry veterans recognized by Forrester and The New York Times. We work to connect leading CPG brands and retailers with high-quality content creators to drive action through optimized creative assets. Our influencer marketing campaigns have touched hundreds of leading brands, retailers and industry partners—helping support retail media, influencer and social display.
