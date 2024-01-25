Senator McKeon Statement on NJ Transit Fare Increases

TRENTON – Senator John McKeon issued the following statement in response to the proposed fare increases by New Jersey Transit:

“Today’s announcement on a new fare increase from New Jersey Transit is nothing more than a tax on riders, especially those who commute round-trip five days a week. As a long-time watchdog of New Jersey Transit, new sources of revenue for NJ Transit are desperately needed to avoid service cuts, provide safety upgrades, and complete infrastructure investments. But we can’t put the financial burden on working people when we have corporations not paying their fair share to support public transportation modes that carry their employees to work every day.

“I’m frustrated by the Board’s decision today and am saddened by the negative impact this will have on loyal commuters.”