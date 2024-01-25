European Flooring Unveils First Salt Lake City Gallery, Redefining the City's Interior Design Landscape

Hardwood Flooring Salt lake City award-winning luxury hardwood flooring Salt Lake City Gallery

The award-winning luxury hardwood flooring company prepares to open the doors to their first gallery outside of Florida

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah’s capital will soon be home to one of the nation’s top-rated choices for luxury European hardwood flooring, to the delight of local interior designers and architects.

After cultivating a loyal following of industry experts and discerning homeowners from their South Florida headquarters, European Flooring is finally establishing a physical presence in the southwest with the opening of their newest gallery in Salt Lake City.

The company has previously been serving clients in other parts of the nation through their website and digital consultation services, but this milestone is a tangible representation of the company’s growth and stature within the design and architecture industry. European Flooring’s new gallery is set to elevate Salt Lake City’s interior design scene, bringing the region a new standard of luxury hardwood flooring.

European Flooring's expansion to Salt Lake City represents a new era for interior design in the western states. The company has become synonymous with quality over the years, having won the acclaimed Luxe RED Award for Best Flooring in the Nation for two years in a row (2022 & 2023), in addition to receiving commendations from leading interior design firms in Florida and beyond.

“My team and I have used European Flooring for years and have never been disappointed. They are a breath of fresh air in this industry. From their product, to their install, to their customer service, nothing short of top of the line. They go above and beyond for their clients and designers. We highly recommend European Flooring for all of our clients wanting to put any wood flooring into their home,” shared Sydney Torres, design lead at SPACEdfi, a Florida-based residential interior design firm.

The opening of the Salt Lake City gallery will allow designers, architects, and homeowners in western states to enjoy the same benefits as their Floridian counterparts. It’s expected to become a favorite amongst Utah-based design enthusiasts seeking premium European flooring and end-to-end service and installation.

European Flooring’s exclusive Legno Bastone planks bring a one-of-a-kind product to Utah. The fifth-generation European brand specializes in old growth planks that have been sustainably cultivated in specially preserved forests. This results in planks that are equal parts durable, eco-friendly, and naturally beautiful; a dream combination for the foundation of any luxury home.

Once stateside, European Flooring brings an innovative twist to the planks to make them even more resilient. Each one is enhanced with the company’s signature climate-resistant marine-grade core and all natural UV-cured, hard-wax oil protective finish. This ensures that the planks will remain attractive and strong for years to come in any part of the country; be it the tropical south or the arid west.

Safety is also a vital aspect for European Flooring’s quality standards, which is why their special formulas are created without the use of VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Their Legno Bastone planks treat homeowners to strength and sophistication while doing right by their families.

Up until now, residents of Utah and other western states have not had physical access to Legno Bastone flooring options. The opening of European Flooring’s newest gallery will allow them to witness the unique beauty and premium quality of Legno Bastone planks first hand, without having to wait for samples to arrive in the mail.

European Flooring’s elegant product offerings have been drawing in luxury hardwood enthusiasts since day one, but it’s their attentive service that has kept their clients coming back for more.

The Salt Lake City gallery’s visually stimulating layout will mirror that of the company’s existing Floridian galleries. With a carefully curated selection of planks selected to inspire designers and homeowners, the design process is streamlined from the start. European Flooring helps clients along every step of their project, from the initial selection to installation and follow-ups. The company works with an in-house installation team that has been trained by Legno Bastone for quality assurance; an excellent option for homeowners looking to alleviate the stress of renovation or design firms looking for trusted collaborators for their projects.

“We recently did a full condo renovation and ended up choosing European Flooring. We were so impressed with the quality of the floor and the company's expertise. I can't tell you how happy we are with our selection. It is beyond beautiful and the installation was quick and seamless. European Flooring was the best and easiest part of the renovation,” shared Marc Russell, a Miami-based client of European Flooring.

Grand Opening Details

Southwestern designers, architects, and homeowners will soon be able to experience a new level of luxury at European Flooring’s Salt Lake City gallery. The grand opening for the gallery is slated to open in 2024, where members of the community are invited to explore all of the company’s refined offerings.

For more information about European Flooring and its luxury hardwood collections, visit www.europeanflooring.com or contact 1-888-995-9433.

Find design inspiration and company updates on the company’s social media channels: @europeanflooringofmiami, @europeanflooringofpalmbeach, @europeanflooringofftlauderdale and @europeanflooringofsaltlakecity.

About European Flooring

European Flooring is an award-winning name in the luxury hardwood flooring industry, celebrated for their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. With multiple galleries in Florida and now in Salt Lake City, European Flooring brings premium hardwood flooring to discerning clients across the nation.