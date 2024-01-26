POWR2 to Unveil Cutting-Edge Mobile Battery Energy Storage Solutions at the Executive Hire Show 2024
POWR2 innovative mobile battery energy storage at the Executive Hire Show, taking place on February 14-15, 2024, in Coventry, UK.BETHEL, CT, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POWR2, a global leader in sustainable portable power solutions, is set to unveil its latest innovations in mobile battery energy storage at the Executive Hire Show, taking place on February 14-15, 2024, in Coventry, UK.
POWR2 has transformed temporary power across industries such as equipment rental, construction, events, and film/TV production in over 16 countries worldwide. Pioneering the integration of sustainable mobile power solutions, POWR2 is committed to reducing CO2 emissions in temporary power applications through cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS).
The company's dedication to research and development has led to the introduction of revolutionary BESS technology, enabling businesses to achieve their profitability and sustainability goals. POWR2's unique partnership approach provides clarity and a defined path forward for clients, working collaboratively to create bespoke solutions tailored to meet their specific objectives.
At the Executive Hire Show, attendees will witness the latest BESS innovations firsthand, including the new, enhanced Energy Control Module (ECM) and online management portal. The ECM, coupled with a cloud-based platform, is designed to enhance usability and increase control, offering:
- Effortless Management: Simplify on-site operations with POWRBANK's intuitive new energy control module. Precisely toggle energy sources on and off through customizable timers, ensuring efficient power operations without manual intervention.
- Jobsite Optimization: Customize power strategies to suit the unique needs of each jobsite. The new energy monitoring platform provides detailed reports on energy generation and usage based on specific jobsites. This granular information enables informed, proactive decision-making and resource allocation.
- Enhanced Reporting: Attain unprecedented visibility into POWRBANK's performance with heightened reporting accuracy. Monitor power usage, track battery state-of-charge, and receive live updates on generator utilization. Put key information immediately in the hands of the people who need it.
- Job-Specific Grouping: Effortlessly group multiple POWRBANKs on a single jobsite, streamlining oversight and simplifying management. This time-saving solution enhances efficiency and provides a comprehensive view of POWRBANK performance within the context of a specific group.
- Future-Ready Technology: Stay ahead of the curve with cutting-edge technology from POWR2. As the industry evolves, the POWRBANK ECM and monitoring platform is equipped to adapt, ensuring that power management solutions remain state-of-the-art and future-proof.
In addition to the new ECM, POWR2 will introduce more node sizes of the POWRBANK MAX series, offering increased scalability and a wider range of kVA/kWh combinations.
Discover the latest advancements in sustainable power for the temporary power industry at the Executive Hire Show, Stand D20. POWR2 invites attendees to experience the future of mobile battery energy storage solutions and learn more about the transformative impact of BESS innovations.
About POWR2
POWR2 is a leading manufacturer of clean portable power solutions that help businesses meet their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. Innovative solutions from POWR2 drive profitability and sustainability with cutting-edge battery energy storage system technology. POWR2 is headquartered in Bethel, CT with distribution worldwide.
