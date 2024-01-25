United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship Winners of Entrepreneurship Experiential Exercises

Conference Theme and Logo United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship

3E Competition awards innovative entrepreneurial experiential learning exercises and games used in entrepreneurship education

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 13, The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) announced the 2024 Entrepreneurship Experiential Education (3E) Competition winners during the organization’s USASBE 2024: Forging the Future Together annual conference hosted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Entrepreneurship Program.

Sponsored by Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) this year, the 3E Competition grew from the 3e-Learning Project at George Washington University. The 3e-Learning Project sought to establish more and better use of entrepreneurial learning exercises and games as teaching tools to assist educators in teaching entrepreneurship, small business, and new venture development. Since its inception, the competition has occurred each year at the USASBE conference. The top experiential exercises are posted on The USASBE Teaching Hub, which is a members-only online resource for course themes and educational resources that can be filtered by format, keyword, source, course level, and much more. Learn more about The USASBE Teaching Hub at https://www.usasbe.org/teachinghub.

Ten finalists in the Competitive Experiential Exercises category competed for the top honors at this year’s conference. Attendees voted on the most innovative, impactful, and useful experiential exercises for entrepreneurship classrooms. The 2024 3E Competition winners were:

• First Place: “Artificial Interviewing: How AI Can Reduce Your Students’ Customer Interviewing Anxiety” | Federico Mammano

• Second Place: “60 Second MVP: How AI Can Help Your Students Instantly Validate Their Business Models” | Justin Wilcox

• Third Place: “Lemonade stand pitching on the first day: Setting standards and practicing theory” | William “Patch” Paczkowski

“Entrepreneurial educators are continuously looking for engaging exercises that can assist them in preparing future business leaders to grow their ideas into reality,” said Julienne Shields, CEO of USASBE. “Our conference provides our members with the opportunity to see and understand the latest technology and thinking. These three programs stood out among the many presented and will have an immediate impact in developing the skills being taught to entrepreneurs.”

The 2025 USASBE conference will be held February 12-15 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

