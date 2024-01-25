Footwear Liner Infused with Pleasant Scents Helps Keep Shoes and Socks Smelling Fresh Throughout the Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renee B. of Wabash, IN is the creator of Shoe Scents, padded liner inserts for footwear designed to improve odors coming from the shoes. The liner can absorb sweat and dispense a pleasant scent to keep both feet and shoes feeling fresh and comfortable throughout the day. Multiple versions are available infused with different scents that are released from the liner. An adhesive is used to secure the liner inside the footwear, keeping it in place throughout long days of wear. Once the day is over, users can simply remove the liners and throw them away, offering a practical, convenient, and inexpensive method of keeping shoes smelling pleasant and fresh.
The scented liners are available in a variety of sizes to accommodate multiple sizes and types of footwear. The liners are disposable and are completely invisible, giving off a pleasant scent to help mask foot odor and protect shoes while leaving feet feeling fresh and comfortable. The liners are especially effective with shoes worn without socks like boat shoes, pumps, open-toe sandals, flip-flops, etc. The liners may have different styles, colors, and logos printed on the surface including, but not limited to, cartoon characters, sports team logos, Bible scripture, and more.
Increased awareness of foot health and hygiene has led consumers to seek products that not only provide comfort, but also address issues related to odor and moisture control. Footwear liners often incorporate technologies and materials designed to control and neutralize odors. This may include antimicrobial treatments, activated charcoal, infused scents, or other odor-absorbing substances. The market for footwear liners extends beyond traditional athletic or sports footwear to include various types of shoes, including casual, work, and formal shoes. Products like Shoe Scents broaden the potential customer base for such products.
Renee filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Shoe Scents product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Shoe Scents can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
