Archives Digitization Training to Enhance Access to Historical Records

Digitization Unit Workshop: SVG

This week, twenty people are taking part in a week-long session called “Managing a Digitization Programme for Archives.”

The programme will prepare these local people to digitise around 800 high-priority records in bad shape.

Mrs. Roma Wong Sang, Senior Archives and Records Officer of the National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago and one of the workshop facilitators, stated that digitization is an important process that must adhere to certain standards.

“It is a vital phase that must be completed correctly, and there are guidelines for doing so. Digitization converts paper-based records and audio-visual documents, images, maps, blueprints, and rare books to digital records that must be faithful representations of the original records in order to be authentic. Of course, once you enter the digital sphere, there are specific requirements; metadata should accompany your information, for example, to assure future access,” she explained.

It is intended that by the completion of this training session, 20 people will be able to provide specialised assistance in conserving St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ records and making history more accessible to the general public.