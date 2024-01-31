Four UPG Sustainability Leaders from Europe compete for votes to reach Hurricane Island, USA

#UPGSustainability Leader #UPGSustainability Leader #UPGSustainability Leader #UPGSustainability Leader Vote Now and Choose Your Champion!

Europe has exciting UPG Sustainability Leaders and each of them deserves to win. Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote" — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four #UPGSustainability leaders from Europe have been nominated to compete for the #JourneyToHurricane campaign for a 1- week leadership training in Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership in USA. Members of the public are voting in the thousands to determine which Leaders will win the coveted spots. Voters will win prizes!These Four Nominees come from various parts of the Europe region, are diverse in their backgrounds and their dreams and they are united by the separate actions and projects that they are doing to create a better and more sustainable world. They share their stories via text and videos that can be viewed on the campaign site: https://upglive.org/journeytohurricane . In addition, there are regular Instagram LIVE sessions where voters can interact with each Nominee.Meet the #UPGSustainability Leaders from Europe who are participating in the campaign.Meet Khadija Tirha, #UPGSustainability Leader and an Afro-European youth worker in Italy, passionately focuses on advancing SDGs 4 (Quality Education) and 13 (Climate Action). With a double Master Degree in International Relations, she actively promotes international cooperation, diversity, interfaith dialogue, global citizenship education, and empowers youth to create positive change. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-khadija Meet Nasrin Raha #UPGSustainability Leader based in Lisbon in Portugal. As a #UPGSustainability Leader, she is excited to bring her community project focused on SDG 4 (Quality Education) to Hurricane Island. This opportunity aligns perfectly with her motivation to enhance her project management skills. With a background in quality education and humanitarian efforts, she is eager to connect her past experiences to a future where she can make a more significant impact. Your support will help her leverage this unique platform for sustainable development and contribute to a brighter future in education. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-nasrin Meet Pablo Mingoti #UPGSustainability Leader and a journalist also a law graduate. He lives in Brazil and he is an Italian citizen. Pablo, who was born in Brasilia, created a project to encourage sustainable tourism, the Global Green Traveller, using SDG 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities. With his project, he obtained scholarships for short courses on sustainable tourism and he is currently working to create a travel agency to offer sustainable destinations. The long-term goal is to create a teaching platform about sustainable tourism in Brazil, awarding certificates to companies and professionals in the field. The journalist has worked as a volunteer at sporting events such as Ironman and Guga Kuerten Week and has written articles for local newspapers, a Travel Magazine and an international magazine based in London. “The union of countries is very important, we are all one planet that needs to be preserved, the environment and culture, creating jobs and opportunities for all. Visiting the island is an opportunity to develop my project and make new friends, an exchange of experience”. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-pablo Meet Shaikh Omar Jallow #UPGSustainability Leader was born and raised in a small village in rural Gambia, West Africa, He has always cherished the value of tenacity and the power of education, He proudly hold a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Information Technology and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Digital Forensics not leaving out that he is a Certified Cyber Security Analyst. His passion for empowering rural youths led him to establish the Vision Riders Foundation in 2018 as a manifestation of my commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-shaikhomar Voters from each region are making their voices heard before the polls close at midnight CET on Sunday, 4 February 2024. Voters are eligible to win 36 prizes (outlined below) and all they have to do is to vote.The winning Leaders are unveiled at an upcoming #UPGSustainability Journey event taking place on Friday, 9 February 2024. At this event, the winners of the 36 prizes are also announced from the voting register. To attend, participants may RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgsl-events-RSVP “Europe has exciting UPG Sustainability Leaders and each of them deserves to win. Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote!” said, Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People GlobalOver 13000+ people have applied to be part of the Class of 2024 of UPG Sustainability Leadership. From the Class of 2023, 562 UPG Sustainability Leaders from across 100+ countries were trained and certified as part of UPG Sustainability Leadership. They completed an intensive 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They are now active and leading local projects in their communities. Since 2019 they have directly trained over 42000+ citizens across all world regions (and counting) on how to make the world better through positive action and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.Each year, selected groups are chosen for an additional, in-person training on Hurricane Island in the USA. This training is a fully-funded experience that is designed to strengthen each leader for the work they are doing in their communities. And so this week people from around the world are currently voting to select which of the 36 Nominees will be amongst the chosen ones. Voting is open until Midnight CET on Sunday, 4 February 2023.Voters for the Journey to Hurricane campaign stand a chance to win amazing prizes: 36 incredible prizes!2x - Voter(s) will receive a CASH jackpot of USD 1007x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Golden Ticket for UPG Sustainability Leadership that they can use or give to someone that they care about7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Supporter Raffle ticket (can win $250 CASH and more).2x - UPG Swag Kit 1: T-Shirt, Bag, A6 Notebook, Pen, Keyholder, Lanyard2x - UPG pays a donation to a charity that you choose when you Make A Goodwill Vow. Up to USD 50 for each Goodwill Vow7x - ONE voter from each region will receive UPG Champion status in 2024 - paid for by UPG4x - Spotlight: Feature on UPG social media - a post celebrating YOU!3x - Feature an organisation that you nominate on UPG social media2x - Be featured at an upcoming session of United Voices: What’s Going On?In addition to these prizes, everyone can win additional prizes by demonstrating their knowledge of the Leaders from each region. These prizes are managed separately and determined through a seven fun games focused on each region. To participate, RSVP here: https://upglive.org/activity-rsvp “The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is proud to partner with United People Global. We are eager to bring these UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other,” said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.UPG Sustainability Leadership is the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults. It is a free programme that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This training is possible because of the support of UPG’s partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Late Rosamund Zander. To learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership visit this link: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability Since 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic has been part of the planning process at every step. 