Neutronian Announces That Scanbuy Has Earned Its Data Quality Certification
Scanbuy is the latest data provider to increase transparency and accountability in digital advertising by prioritizing privacy compliance and data quality.
The level of transparency that Scanbuy provided throughout the audit process, especially related to their modeling process, is not standard practice in the marketing and advertising ecosystem today.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neutronian, the leading provider of data privacy and data quality verification, announced today that Scanbuy Data, the CPG consumer purchases data division of Scanbuy Inc., has been awarded with the Neutronian Data Quality Certification, for both their deterministic and look-alike modeled audiences currently in market.
— Lisa Abousaleh, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutronian
"It is with great pride that we announce our achievement of the Neutronian certification, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards transparent and auditable data practices," said Chuck Ennis, SVP/GM of Scanbuy’s data business. "Scanbuy has always been at the forefront of providing high-quality deterministic audiences. With these certifications, we are pioneering a new standard of openness for look-alike audiences as well. Our commitment to algorithmic transparency, traceability, and auditability sets a new benchmark. This initiative aligns with our vision to foster a movement towards greater accountability in digital advertising, ensuring that all stakeholders can trust and verify the integrity of the data that powers their campaigns."
When it comes to data solutions, especially those leveraging algorithms and modeling for their creation, throwing out general modeling references without any more in-depth information has been the status quo. With increased regulatory scrutiny over data usage, especially as new AI-enabled use cases emerge, this level of opaqueness will no longer be acceptable to the brands and agencies using these solutions. The Neutronian Data Quality certification provides a standard framework that data buyers can leverage to enable more in-depth verification of data solutions and provide peace of mind that their partners are taking the right steps to ensure privacy compliance and data quality.
”We are happy to announce Scanbuy as the newest data provider to the Neutronian Data Quality Certification”, said Lisa Abousaleh, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutronian. “The level of transparency that Scanbuy provided throughout the audit process, especially related to their modeling process, is not standard practice in the marketing and advertising ecosystem today. They are raising the bar and helping drive forward progress in a time when this level of transparency and focus on data quality is much needed.”
To achieve this certification, Scanbuy had to demonstrate compliance with the Neutronian Quality Index framework covering consent mechanisms, privacy and compliance disclosures, sourcing transparency, methodology and processing, and data performance. The audit process includes a review of data policies and procedures against this framework and certification is awarded when all baseline requirements are met or exceeded. To learn more about Neutronian Certification, reach out to partner@neutronian.com.
About Neutronian
Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the most comprehensive approach to data privacy and quality verification. Using a standard evaluation framework, Neutronian produces independent data privacy “credit scores” and in-depth data quality certification. These solutions provide marketers with the transparency they need to confirm that their data and inventory partners are privacy compliant and ensure that their campaigns are running in privacy safe environments. High quality, privacy compliant data providers that work with Neutronian to improve their data privacy scores or achieve certification can be rewarded via faster sales cycles and increased customer trust. For more information, please visit www.neutronian.com.
About Scanbuy
Scanbuy is a global leader in powering mobile engagement activities for the world’s largest CPG brands. Scanbuy Data is the data and analytics business unit within Scanbuy Inc. On a monthly basis, Scanbuy Data serves marketers in more than 100 Ad Agencies and 200 CPG brands with opt-in/privacy-compliant CPG purchase datasets for audience targeting and other use cases. Scanbuy’s expansive and diverse deterministic purchase segments (7,000 brand- and product-level segments) significantly outperform AdTech industry benchmarks. Scanbuy’s recently launched ExtendedAudiences™ bring this same high performance to look-alike audiences, where even greater scale and reach is desired without compromising campaign ROAS. For more information, please visit www.scanbuy.com/data-store or email chuck.ennis@scanbuy.com.
