Six UPG Sustainability Leaders from South Asia compete for votes to reach Hurricane Island, USA

Six UPG Sustainability Leaders from across South Asia compete for your vote to win a place on the Journey To Hurricane Island (USA). Voters will win prizes!

South Asia has exciting UPG Sustainability Leaders and each of them deserves to win. Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six #UPGSustainability leaders from South Asia have been nominated to compete for the #JourneyToHurricane campaign for a 1- week leadership training in Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership in USA. Members of the public are voting in the thousands to determine which Leaders will win the coveted spots. Voters will win prizes!These six Nominees come from various parts of the South Asia region, are diverse in their backgrounds and their dreams and they are united by the separate actions and projects that they are doing to create a better and more sustainable world. They share their stories via text and videos that can be viewed on the campaign site: https://upglive.org/journeytohurricane . In addition, there are regular Instagram LIVE sessions where voters can interact with each Nominee.Meet the #UPGSustainability Leaders from South Asia who are participating in the campaign.Meet Lilan Dayananda #UPGSustainability Leader is an international award-winning young social tech entrepreneur based in Sri Lanka. He has a good track record making positive impacts under SDG2, SDG13 and SDG15; reaching more than 100,000 marginalized farmers representing various geographical locations, cultures, religions, income classes, races, and genders.He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-lilandayananda Meet Navid Bin Ahmed #UPGsustainability leader from Bangladesh, the innovator of 'ShiatsuOne' - the world's first AI-based remote diseases i.e. Covid, Pneumonia & Bronchitis detection system of its kind that expects to serve 100,000 people a day saving lives globally from untimely deaths. Promoting the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, he has been professionally working on technology research, innovation and development; making collaborations; and as hobby delivering quality education through 'Sapphire' across Bangladesh that supports SDGs 9, 17, and 4 respectively. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-navid Meet Sagar Siripuram #UPGSustainability Leader is Sustainable Materials Consultant, driving impactful projects for renowned luxury brands such as Burberry, Chaumet, and Dior Perfumes. His expertise lies in Embodied Carbon, Health, and Circularity. He spearheaded sustainability initiatives and conducted case studies for JW Marriott and Burberry. With a focus on life cycle assessments, low-emitting materials, and certifications like LEED, LIFE, Hermes, and IGBC, He is dedicated to advancing eco-friendly and sustainability for prominent global brands. He hoped this campaign will helps him get the best outcomes to support his goals in the future. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-sagar Meet Deepti Chaudhary #UPGsusatinability leader from India, a lawyer, a social worker, and a young sustainability leader. She is working on a project based on SDG 4 & 5 that is for quality education and gender equality. Her target are students who are often discriminated and left behind to join the main stream of the society. she has worked with about 250 students in collaboration with few Indian NGOs specially for transgender students, special children, physically disabled children, and from other not so privileged groups. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-deepti Meet Deelipa Shree Adhikari , UPG Sustainability Leader, 2023 based in Nepal. She has been working as a journalist in Nepal for the last one decade and also active in the democratic forum of Nepalese Journalist Forum, Here she is the elected deputy general secretary of Nepal Press Union. She believe in promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for the sustainable development which provides access to justice for all and to build effective accountable and inclusive institutions. So, she is working based on SDG's goal Decent work and economic growth. As a leader she believe in collaboration work to make a world better together and also she is working on Peace Justice and Strong Institutions. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-deelipashree Meet Munaba Afsar #UPGSustainability Leader from Gilgit, Pakistan, dedicated to advancing Quality Education (SDG 4). She is passionate about social impact and community development. Munaba strives to foster cross-cultural dialogue and promote innovation in her community. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-munaba Voters from each region are making their voices heard before the polls close at midnight CET on Sunday, 4 February 2024. Voters are eligible to win 36 prizes (outlined below) and all they have to do is to vote.The winning Leaders are unveiled at an upcoming #UPGSustainability Journey event taking place on Friday, 9 February 2024. At this event, the winners of the 36 prizes are also announced from the voting register. To attend, participants may RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgsl-events-RSVP “South Asia has exciting UPG Sustainability Leaders and each of them deserves to win. Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote!” said, Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People GlobalOver 13000+ people have applied to be part of the Class of 2024 of UPG Sustainability Leadership. From the Class of 2023, 562 UPG Sustainability Leaders from across 100+ countries were trained and certified as part of UPG Sustainability Leadership. They completed an intensive 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They are now active and leading local projects in their communities. Since 2019 they have directly trained over 42000+ citizens across all world regions (and counting) on how to make the world better through positive action and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.Each year, selected groups are chosen for an additional, in-person training on Hurricane Island in the USA. This training is a fully-funded experience that is designed to strengthen each leader for the work they are doing in their communities. And so this week people from around the world are currently voting to select which of the 36 Nominees will be amongst the chosen ones. Voting is open until Midnight CET on Sunday, 4 February 2023.Voters for the Journey to Hurricane campaign stand a chance to win amazing prizes: 36 incredible prizes!2x - Voter(s) will receive a CASH jackpot of USD 1007x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Golden Ticket for UPG Sustainability Leadership that they can use or give to someone that they care about7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Supporter Raffle ticket (can win $250 CASH and more).2x - UPG Swag Kit 1: T-Shirt, Bag, A6 Notebook, Pen, Keyholder, Lanyard2x - UPG pays a donation to a charity that you choose when you Make A Goodwill Vow. Up to USD 50 for each Goodwill Vow7x - ONE voter from each region will receive UPG Champion status in 2024 - paid for by UPG4x - Spotlight: Feature on UPG social media - a post celebrating YOU!3x - Feature an organisation that you nominate on UPG social media2x - Be featured at an upcoming session of United Voices: What’s Going On?In addition to these prizes, everyone can win additional prizes by demonstrating their knowledge of the Leaders from each region. These prizes are managed separately and determined through a seven fun games focused on each region. To participate, RSVP here: https://upglive.org/activity-rsvp “The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is proud to partner with United People Global. We are eager to bring these UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other,” said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.UPG Sustainability Leadership is the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults. It is a free programme that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This training is possible because of the support of UPG’s partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Late Rosamund Zander. To learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership visit this link: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability Since 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic has been part of the planning process at every step. And very strict measures are in place to ensure the safe travel and stay of the leaders on Hurricane Island as well as the safety of everyone directly or indirectly involved. These measures include vaccination and testing requirements at key moments throughout this period. These safety and hygiene measures are constantly under review as the pandemic continues to evolve - and the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control in the USA, as well as the local requirements in the US State of Maine are constantly monitored and respected.Note to Editors1. Vote: https://upglive.org/journey-vote 2. Visit #UPGSustainability #JourneyToHurricane: https://upglive.org/journeytohurricane 3. Learn about #UPGSustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability 4. Meet the nominees: https://youtu.be/_9WXw_qZkoI 5. To partner or collaborate with UPG Sustainability Leadership, please visit: https://upglive.org/letsconnect 6. 