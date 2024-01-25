YOURE Family Buys Crayon Games

GamesCoin Founder and YOURE CEO Alex Suárez ZooMerge – a Mobile Game MVP for YOURE Games

YOURE Family is expanding and has secured 100% of the shares in Crayon Games GmbH.

GamesCoin Founder and YOURE CEO Alex Suárez is on the cutting edge with his vision of combining gaming and blockchain. Here at YOURE, the future is being shaped.” — Viktor Pulz

BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOURE Family continues its expansion course, bolstering its position in the gaming industry through the acquisition of Crayon Games GmbH. This acquisition, following the successful launch of its own portal YOURE Games (https://youre.games/), broadens YOURE's spectrum in the field of game development.

Acquisition and Team Integration

This strategic decision brings new, talented forces in development and game design into the company. The 12-member team based in Bamberg addresses current trends and popular concepts. Thus, YOURE becomes even more agile in developing new titles and responds flexibly to market needs. Already, the first game "Zoo Merge" is distinguished by excellent market numbers.

Alex Suárez, Founder and CEO of YOURE Family, emphasizes the significance of the acquisition: "With Crayon Games, we gain not only experienced and talented developers and game designers for YOURE Family, but also a founding team that has understood our vision and supports it with innovative ideas. The highly motivated, creatively and efficiently working Crayon Team is the perfect complement to now usher in the growth phase at YOURE Games.”

Viktor Pulz, Co-founder of Crayon Games, adds his competencies to the YOURE Family. 'My team and I are looking forward to working with Alex Suárez and the YOURE Family to make our games accessible to a wider audience via the YOURE portal and associated marketing channels,' says Viktor Pulz.

Crayon Games attracted the interest of notable investors from the gaming industry shortly after its foundation. This is due to the company's particularly swift and user-oriented development process – innovative, quick, and efficient.

Focus on Market Positioning

The integration of CRAYON Games opens up the opportunity for YOURE to address a wide audience in the popular casual games segment. Through the expanded range of creative and easily accessible gaming concepts, not only is rapid growth of the YOURE gamer community enabled, but the user experience is also significantly enhanced. The future linking with additional attractive offers from the YOURE Family will support this.

About Crayon Games

Crayon Games was founded at the end of 2021 by Viktor Pulz (CEO) and Dr. Ralf Sürig (COO). Crayon Games specializes in the rapid development of Mobile Game MVPs (Minimum Viable Products) and, with this approach, successfully completed a seed financing round shortly after its foundation, led by notable investors such as Heiko Hubertz (known for his companies Bigpoint and Whow Games), BLN Capital (the family office of the Kolibri founders Daniel Stammler, Janosch Kühn, and Oliver Löffler), and Gerhard Müller (co-founder of Travian Games). Since its inception, the company has produced over 20 MVPs, forming an important foundation for the development of their now successful title 'Zoo Merge'. With this unique approach, Crayon Games has quickly established itself as an innovative company in the mobile gaming industry and is pleased to be part of the YOURE Family with its 12 employees.

About YOURE / GamesCoin

YOURE Family, a pioneering German blockchain gaming company, has created around its GamesCoin an innovative ecosystem that breaks boundaries and creates a gaming world more immersive than ever before. As one of the pioneers of this revolution, YOURE Family is reshaping the gaming landscape by combining blockchain and gaming in unprecedented ways, thus opening a digital cosmos of endless possibilities. The YOURE Family ecosystem offers new perspectives for the gaming industry - from NFT marketplaces for digital assets to cross-game promotions. Players and partners enjoy seamless access to this next-generation gaming experience with highly secure, legally compliant, and user-friendly wallet technology.

YOURE Family, with offices in Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Zug (CH), is a partner of the Crypto Oasis Network.