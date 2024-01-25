Multiple Country Pavilions to Grace the 2024 Dubai WoodShow
Multiple Country Pavilions to Grace the 2024 Dubai WoodShowDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The landmark 20th edition of Dubai International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition (Dubai WoodShow), is set to captivate industry enthusiasts and professionals alike from March 5 to 7, 2024, at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre. This annual event, a beacon in the wood industry calendar, promises to showcase the latest trends, innovations, and technologies in the global wood and woodworking machinery sector.
A diverse array of country pavilions will grace Dubai WoodShow, offering a unique platform for international exhibitors to present cutting-edge products and advancements. The participating nations include the USA, Italy, Germany, China, India, Russia, Portugal, including other CIS countries, European countries, ASEAN countries. Each pavilion will highlight the unique contributions and innovations of their respective wood industries, fostering cross-cultural exchange and collaboration.
Dubai WoodShow continues to be a significant gathering point for wood exporters, manufacturers, suppliers, and industry leaders from around the world. This year, a remarkable total of more 50 countries will actively participate in the event, with 15,000 expected visitors, providing a truly global perspective on the wood industry.
Dubai WoodShow, committed to facilitating knowledge exchange and business opportunities, has curated a comprehensive program for attendees. The exhibition will feature the latest trends in wood manufacturing, machinery, and technology, offering insights into the current state and future direction of the global wood market. Meanwhile, the Conference, with a thematic focus on "Sustainable Forest for Timber Production," will provide a comprehensive exploration of the critical intersection between timber production, forest health, and environmental protection.
Dubai WoodShow, one part of the Global WoodShows series, known as the "leading platform for wood and woodworking machinery in the Middle East region,” is a premier destination for local and international building material suppliers, dealers, and distributors, furniture and machinery manufacturers, architects, interior designers, contractors, developers, and construction companies to not only share knowledge and expertise but to engage in collaborative and investment opportunities with exhibitors from different countries.
Participants of Dubai WoodShow can expect a diverse and comprehensive showcase of product categories. From MDF, sawn wood, engineered wood, fibreboard, plywood, and veneer to edgebanding, panels, abrasives, coatings, woodworking machinery, furniture manufacturing machinery, furniture tools and accessories, and woodworking tools and accessories will be a part of Dubai WoodShow.
Dubai WoodShow will be held with support from partner associations, including Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries (AIMMP), Indian Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers’ and Traders’ Association (IWMMTA), and French Timber, American Hardwood, American Softwood, Eumabois, Quebec, AIMSAD Machinery Association, ATIBT, KOFPI, Croatian Wood Cluster, Society of Engineers, Contractors Associations, and BIFA.
To exhibit or register for Dubai WoodShow, please visit: https://www.woodshowglobal.com/dubai
أجنحة دولية متميزة في معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب 2024
• تشمل الدول المشاركة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وإيطاليا وألمانيا والصين والهند وروسيا والبرتغال
• ينعقد المعرض خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 7 مارس 2024
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة، 25 يناير 2024: يضم معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب أجنحة عرض دولية متميزة تطرح أحدث اتجاهات الصناعة والتقنيات التكنولوجية والمنتجات الخشبية لتلبية متطلبات أكثر من 15000 زائر هذا العام.
تنطلق فعاليات الدورة العشرين من معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب، المنصة الرائدة للأخشاب ومكائن تصنيع الأخشاب في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 7 مارس المقبل، في مركز دبي التجاري العالمي.
توفر الأجنحة الدولية منصة فريدة أمام العارضين لاستعراض أحدث المنتجات والتطورات في القطاع. وتشمل الدول المشاركة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وإيطاليا وألمانيا والصين والهند وروسيا والبرتغال، إلى جانب مشاركات من رابطة الدول المستقلة والدول الأوروبية ودول جنوب شرق آسيا ASEAN. ويسلط كل جناح الضوء على المساهمات والابتكارات الفريدة للصناعات الخشبية، ما يعزز تبادل التجارب والخبرات وفرص عقد الشراكات والعمل المشترك.
يعد معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب واحداً من الأحداث المميزة والثابتة على أجندة المصدرين للأخشاب واللاعبين الرئيسيين في القطاع من مختلف دول العالم، ويشارك في المعرض هذا العام أكثر من 50 دولة، ما يوفر منظورًا عالميًا حقيقيًا لصناعة الأخشاب.
ويسلط المعرض الضوء على الممارسات المسؤولة بيئياً في القطاع ويستعرض تقنيات تصنيع وتوريد الأخشاب المستدامة. بهدف تعزيز الاستدامة في قطاع الأعمال الخشبية.
يجمع معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب مئات العارضين من جميع أنحاء العالم تحت سقف واحد إلى جانب موردي وتجار وموزعي مواد البناء المحليين والدوليين ومصنعي الأثاث والآلات والمهندسين المعماريين ومصممي الديكور الداخلي والمقاولين والمطورين.
كما يتيح المعرض للمشاركين فرصة الاطلاع على مجموعة واسعة ومتنوعة من المنتجات الخشبية تشمل الخشب المنشور، والخشب الهندسي، والألواح الليفية، والخشب الرقائقي، والألواح، إلى جانب استعراض الأدوات والملحقات، والآلات الخشبية، والمواد الكاشطة، والطلاءات الخشبية.
وجدير بالذكر أن المعرض يحظى بدعم رسمي من جمعيات ومؤسسات وشركات رائدة محلية وعالمية، منها French Timber ، الرابطة البرتغالية لصناعات الخشب والأثاث (AIMMP)، الرابطة الهندية لمصنعي وتجار آلات الأعمال الخشبية (IWMMTA)، المجلس الأمريكي لتصدير الأخشاب الصلبة، المجلس الأمريكي لتصدير الأخشاب اللينة، الاتحاد الأوروبي لمصنعي آلات تصنيع الأخشاب، مجموعة الأخشاب الكرواتية، جمعية المهندسين في الإمارات، جمعية المقاولين في الإمارات، جمعية AIMSAD للآلات، المعهد الكوري للغابات KOFPI، معرض بينه دونج الدولي للأثاث وآلات تصنيع الأخشابBinh Duong، الرابطة التقنية الدولية للأخشاب الاستوائيةATIBT ، ومكتب تصدير الأخشاب في كيبيك.
-انتهى-
للمشاركة أو التسجيل في المعرض، قم بزيارة https://www.woodshowglobal.com/dubai
Shreya Verma
WoodShow Global
+971 521133926
email us here