SingleStore Unveils New Capabilities for Real-Time Data Platform

According to a new press release, SingleStore, an industry-leading real-time data platform, has unveiled its latest release, SingleStore Pro Max. The update introduces groundbreaking features, including indexed vector search, on-demand compute services for GPUs and CPUs, and a new free shared tier. These capabilities aim to streamline development cycles, offering the performance and scale required […]

