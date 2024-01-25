LONGER Unveils Nano: World's First 12W Portable Laser Engraving Machine**
LONGER is a innovator in Laser engraving machines and 3D printers, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovationCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONGER is a innovator in Laser engraving machines and 3D printers, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation. With a commitment to excellence, LONGER consistently delivers cutting-edge products that redefine standards in the market. In a groundbreaking leap forward for laser engraving technology, LONGER proudly unveils Nano, the world's first 12W portable laser engraving machine. Nano is not just a product; it's a compact powerhouse that redefines possibilities in engraving precision, speed, and versatility. Learn more here.
At the heart of Nano is offering both 6W and an impressive 12W options. Nano goes beyond engraving; it's also a precision cutter, capable of cutting wood up to 8mm thick, expanding its utility to diverse applications. Nano boasts exceptional precision, thanks to its Field Lens technology, achieving intricate details with a precision of 0.02*0.02mm—a new standard in the industry. The Galvo System empowers Nano with an ultra-fast engraving speed of 2200mm/s, making it a game-changer in efficiency without exceptional precision.
In the spirit of LONGER's commitment to excellence, Nano carries the ethos of 'With Longer Make Things Better!' The founders, Dr. Lao Changshi and Dr. He Yi, visionaries from Georgia Institute of Technology and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in the Dr. years in the university, they envisioned a future where the power of laser engraving could be harnessed by individuals from all walks of life. Fuelled by a passion for innovation, the duo committed themselves to suppressing the traditionally steep prices of laser engraving machines.
Nano is designed for modern creators on the go, breaking free from the constraints of a fixed workspace. Whether in a workshop, a client meeting, or outdoors, Nano brings the engraving studio to you. Its ability to produce undistorted edges and conquer curved surfaces opens a realm of creative possibilities, bringing designs to life with unparalleled finesse. Nano defies its compact size by offering a substantial work area of up to 100*300mm with an extension rod. This spacious canvas allows creators to embark on diverse projects, from intricate designs to larger artworks and batch engraving. The laser engraving machine seamlessly integrates with popular software like Lightburn and LaserGrbl, ensuring a smooth experience for professionals and newcomers alike. Control Nano effortlessly with its user-friendly app, putting the power of laser engraving at your fingertips.
LONGER invites creators, innovators, and enthusiasts to embrace the future of laser engraving with Nano. Join them in a journey where precision meets portability, and creativity knows no bounds. Nano is set to revolutionize the way you engrave—compact, powerful, and ready to unleash your imagination.
Nano is launching on Kickstarter in February, offering special deals and discounts for early adopters. To learn more, click here. https://www.longer3d.com/
