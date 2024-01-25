Online Recruitment Market Is Booming Worldwide with Major Giants LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor, Naukri
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest Global Online Recruitment Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2030. A significant region that is speeding up marketization is used to split the market study. Some of the leading players covered such as CareerBuilder (United States), Craigslist (United States), Dice Holdings (United States), Eluta (Canada), Glassdoor (United States), Indeed (United States), Jobboom (Canada), Jobcentre Plus (United Kingdom), Jobrapido (Italy), LinkedIn (United States), Monster (United States), Naukri (India), Robert Half (United States), SEEK (Australia), SimplyHired (United States), Startpagina (Netherlands), StepStone (United States), Totaljobs (United States), VIADEO (France), Zhilian (China).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Online Recruitment market to witness a CAGR of 7% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Online Recruitment Market Breakdown by Application (SME, Large Enterprise) by Type (Permanent online Recruitment, Part-time Online Recruitment) by Industry Verticals (IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Finance and Banking, Manufacturing, Others) by Method (Sourcing potential candidates, Sourcing potential candidates, Interviewing candidates online, Online testing, Job boards) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Online recruiting encompasses online sources used for the recruitment and selection of candidates. These sources can include Internet job boards, applicant tracking systems, resume databases, online testing and assessments. Some recruitment software providers combine all of these technologies for a simple, streamlined recruitment process.
Market Trends:
• Adoption of Social Media, Big Data, Mobile Technology, and Artificial Intelligence are Expected to Emerge in the Global Online Recruitment Market. Increase in the Use of AI-Powered Searches.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Unemployed Population Globally. Growing Usage of Social Media and Easy Access to Hassle-Free Job Information
Market Opportunities:
• Rising Number of Employers and Job Seekers who are seeking to Adopt to E-Recruitment Services. Easy Access by the Employees through Online Recruitments
Online Recruitment Market Competitive Analysis:
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyze due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: CareerBuilder (United States), Craigslist (United States), Dice Holdings (United States), Eluta (Canada), Glassdoor (United States), Indeed (United States), Jobboom (Canada), Jobcentre Plus (United Kingdom), Jobrapido (Italy), LinkedIn (United States), Monster (United States), Naukri (India), Robert Half (United States), SEEK (Australia), SimplyHired (United States), Startpagina (Netherlands), StepStone (United States), Totaljobs (United States), VIADEO (France), Zhilian (China)
Additionally, Past Online Recruitment Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting:
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioral information about business segments in the Online Recruitment market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information to understand better who the clients are, their buying behavior, and patterns.
Online RecruitmentProduct Types In-Depth: Permanent online Recruitment, Part-time Online Recruitment
Online Recruitment Major Applications/End users: SME, Large Enterprise
Online Recruitment Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze the concerning individual prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
To better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
