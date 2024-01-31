Six UPG Sustainability Leaders from Africa compete for votes to reach Hurricane Island (USA)

#UPGSustainability Leaders #UPGSustainability Leaders Vote Now and Choose Your Champion!

Six UPG Sustainability Leaders from across Africa compete for your vote to win a place on the Journey To Hurricane Island (USA). Voters will win prizes!

Africa boasts of remarkable UPG Sustainability Leaders and each deserving a win. Take your time to learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six #UPGSustainability leaders from Africa have been nominated to compete for the #JourneyToHurricane campaign for a 1- week leadership training in Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership in USA. Members of the public are voting in the thousands to determine which Leaders will win the coveted spots. Voters will win prizes!These six Nominees come from various parts of the Africa region, are diverse in their backgrounds and their dreams and they are united by the separate actions and projects that they are doing to create a better and more sustainable world. They share their stories via text and videos that can be viewed on the campaign site: https://upglive.org/journeytohurricane . In addition, there are regular Instagram LIVE sessions where voters can interact with each Nominee.Meet the #UPGSustainability Leaders from Africa who are participating in the campaign.Meet Joy Ifeanyi is #UPGSustainability Leader she is the phenomenal Queen of Impact. She is from Nigeria and she is passionate about SDGs 4 - Quality Education and 5- Gender equality. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-joy Meet Ngom Maceline Anwi #UPGSustainability Leader is a nurse by profession, the founder and executive director of Association for the welfare of albinos (AWA). A SAG member of the United nations WASH cluster Northwest region Cameroon, story award winner, advocate for persons with albinism and physical disabilities. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-ngom Meet Nambassa Gloria ugandan #UPGSustainability Leader, by nationality, she is UPG leader and champion working on the SDG of gender equality, peace and zero poverty, She believe in a society with no gender inequality will bring vigor to the world. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-gloria Meet Chimfwembe Mutale #UPGSustainability Leader from Zambia is the Founder and Managing Director at Yaaka Investments Limited- an eco-prenuer start-up company solving community & global challenges of waste management, energy and climate change across the globe. A youth consultant leader, youth climate change activist, youth change-maker, youth entrepreneur and leader of social movements focused on UN SDGs 4,8,10, 12, and 13 representing indigenous populations and marginalized communities.Mutale is currently a qualified member of the global consultant platform on frontiers as an expert consultant. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-mutale Meet Paul Tsolo #UPGSustainability Leader is the CEO of Pure Leadership Institute (PLI) which is an accredited training institute that he founded in 2015. A young and dynamic South African leadership development practitioner who has trained over 11 500 people and has over 10 years’ worth of experience in youth development, facilitation, strategy development, team and project management, conflict resolution, team building, public speaking, teaching, coaching, and mentoring. His focus is on SDG 4 and he aims to bring about a transformation in Africa, particularly for the young people who are in the NEET (not in education, employment, or training) by offering them access to quality leadership and management education that can enable them to be employable. He aims to transform the lives of over 100 000 young Africans by 2030 through effective training. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-paul Meet Tesfahun Terefe #UPGSustainability Leader based in ETHIOPIA. Currently is Area Sales Manager in Ethiochicken( transforming Africa poultry sector) to cut down on Unemployment, Gender Inequality and Feed insecurity to address Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (SDGs 1, 2,3,5,8, and 12), so we all can have access to Protein supply, Job creation, Women empowerment, and Economic growth. He is a self-motivated young Veterinary professional that believes strongly in the power of collaboration. Tesfahun is also Captain of Community of Champions, rabies educator, community coordinator and certified FAO virtual Learner and SDG advocate. He is an advocate of safe roads, disability engagement and One Health development and a vibrant young person who is committed to sustainability, good health and Mentorship. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-tesfahun Voters from each region are making their voices heard before the polls close at midnight CET on Sunday, 4 February 2024. Voters are eligible to win 36 prizes (outlined below) and all they have to do is to vote.The winning Leaders are unveiled at an upcoming #UPGSustainability Journey event taking place on Friday, 9 February 2024. At this event, the winners of the 36 prizes are also announced from the voting register. To attend, participants may RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgsl-events-RSVP “Africa boasts of remarkable UPG Sustainability Leaders and each deserving a win. Take your time to learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote!” said, Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People GlobalOver 13000+ people have applied to be part of the Class of 2024 of UPG Sustainability Leadership. From the Class of 2023, 562 UPG Sustainability Leaders from across 100+ countries were trained and certified as part of UPG Sustainability Leadership. They completed an intensive 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They are now active and leading local projects in their communities. Since 2019 they have directly trained over 42000+ citizens across all world regions (and counting) on how to make the world better through positive action and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.Each year, selected groups are chosen for an additional, in-person training on Hurricane Island in the USA. This training is a fully-funded experience that is designed to strengthen each leader for the work they are doing in their communities. And so this week people from around the world are currently voting to select which of the 36 Nominees will be amongst the chosen ones. Voting is open until Midnight CET on Sunday, 4 February 2023.Voters for the Journey to Hurricane campaign stand a chance to win amazing prizes: 36 incredible prizes!2x - Voter(s) will receive a CASH jackpot of USD 1007x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Golden Ticket for UPG Sustainability Leadership that they can use or give to someone that they care about7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Supporter Raffle ticket (can win $250 CASH and more).2x - UPG Swag Kit 1: T-Shirt, Bag, A6 Notebook, Pen, Keyholder, Lanyard2x - UPG pays a donation to a charity that you choose when you Make A Goodwill Vow. Up to USD 50 for each Goodwill Vow7x - ONE voter from each region will receive UPG Champion status in 2024 - paid for by UPG4x - Spotlight: Feature on UPG social media - a post celebrating YOU!3x - Feature an organisation that you nominate on UPG social media2x - Be featured at an upcoming session of United Voices: What’s Going On?In addition to these prizes, everyone can win additional prizes by demonstrating their knowledge of the Leaders from each region. These prizes are managed separately and determined through a seven fun games focused on each region. To participate, RSVP here: https://upglive.org/activity-rsvp “The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is proud to partner with United People Global. We are eager to bring these UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other,” said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.UPG Sustainability Leadership is the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults. It is a free programme that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This training is possible because of the support of UPG’s partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Late Rosamund Zander. To learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership visit this link: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability Since 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic has been part of the planning process at every step. 