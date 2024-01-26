Homeowners Insurance Carriers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $378.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Homeowners Insurance Carriers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the homeowners insurance carriers market size is predicted to reach $378.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

The growth in the homeowners insurance carriers market is due to the increasing incidences of natural disasters. North America region is expected to hold the largest homeowners insurance carriers market share. Major players in the homeowners insurance carriers market include Admiral Group PLC, Allianz Australia Limited, American International Group Inc., Amica Mutual Insurance Company, United Services Automobile Association.

Homeowners Insurance Carriers Market Segments
1. By Type: Basic Form, Broad Form, Special Form, Tenant's Form, Comprehensive Form, Condo Form, Mobile Home Form, Older Home Form
2. By Source: Captive, Independent Agent, Direct Response
3. By Application: Enterprise, Personal
4. By Geography: The global homeowners insurance carriers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Homeowners insurance carriers refer to companies that offer property insurance to cover losses and damages to a person's home and personal belongings. It is used to compensate for external damage, the loss or destruction of personal goods, interior damage, as well as any injuries sustained while on the premises.

