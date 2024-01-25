PARTICIPATING in NTT EAST's "IOWN Lab" to CONTRIBUTE to THE IMPLEMENTATION of NEXT-GENERATION ICT INFRASTRUCTURE
Joint demonstration of low-latency, high-capacity transmission combining an all-photonics network and millimeter-wave technologyKOTO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fujikura Ltd. (President and CEO: Naoki Okada) has participated in the "IOWN Lab" (opened on January 24, 2024) established by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation (President and CEO: Naoki Shibuya, hereinafter referred to as "NTT East") to jointly demonstrate a millimeter-wave application using IOWN technology. Fujikura, NTT East, NTT COMWARE CORPORATION (President and CEO: Masato Kuroiwa), and TeraPixel Technologies, Inc. (President and CEO: Naoki Kawahara) have jointly conducted a low-latency, high-capacity transmission demonstration that combines an all-photonics network (APN) and millimeter-wave technology to create a high-speed video transmission environment.
In the demonstration, images were transmitted from an automated data center patrol robot using our 60-GHz-band millimeter-wave wireless communications module.
For more information about IOWN Lab and this demonstration, please visit NTT East news release below.
Title: "IOWN Lab" opened to create use cases using IOWN technology
URL: https://www.ntt-east.co.jp/release/detail/20240124_01.html
＜60-GHz-band millimeter-wave wireless communications module＞
A wireless communications module that uses millimeter waves in the 60-GHz frequency band. The 60-GHz band does not require a radio station license and can be used with a simple system configuration, so the development of communications equipment and industrial equipment that utilize this frequency band is highly anticipated. This module delivers world-class performance, including automatic beamforming, throughput of 1 Gbps or more at a distance of 500 m, and low latency on the order of milliseconds, and is shipped with the Technical Standards Compliance Certification (proof that devices such as mobile phones and wireless LAN devices comply with the technical standards of the Radio Law) from a certification body in Japan.
Fujikura Millimeter-Wave Product website：https://mmwavetech.fujikura.jp/
■ Fujikura’s main efforts in 60-GHz millimeter-wave research and development are as follows:
Demonstrated effectiveness by applying the technology to backhaul of a local 5G communications system
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2068193_11777.html
Developed a highly sensitive version of the module and started various on-site communications experiments
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2067042_11777.html
Exhibited the high-sensitivity version of the module at MWC Barcelona 2023
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2067012_11777.html
Started providing samples of modules that have obtained domestic radio law and technical compliance certification. https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2066450_11777.html
Participated in safe driving support demonstration in Sanda City, Hyogo Prefecture, and succeeded in establishing wireless connection between utility poles
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2065793_11777.html
Conducted a live demonstration of 4K video transmission at MWC Barcelona 2022
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2065446_11777.html
Conducted a successful high-quality, ultra-low-latency video transmission experiment
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2065194_11777.html
Conducted a successful high-speed communications experiment in safe driving support demonstration using route buses https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2063554_11777.html
