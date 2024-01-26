Marine Plywood Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Marine Plywood Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the marine plywood market size is predicted to reach $19.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.
The growth in the marine plywood market is due to the growing popularity of high-speed and luxurious recreational boats. Europe region is expected to hold the largest marine plywood market share. Major players in the marine plywood market include UPM Plywood, Potlatch Corporation, Roseburg Forest Products Company, Greenply Industries Ltd., Mampilly Plywood Industries.
Marine Plywood Market Segments
• By Application: Marine Applications, Non-Marine Applications
• By Marine Applications: Deck, Dock, Boat, Other Marine Applications
• By Geography: The global marine plywood market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Marine plywood refers to a stronger, higher-quality material made of Douglas fir or western larch that hasn't been chemically treated and is used to build boats, docks, and other dock-related components. Marine plywood can be used in environments where it is exposed to moisture for long periods. It is generally used for building boats and ships and other applications where the plywood can get exposed to water.
