Global Tactical data link Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Tactical Data Link Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Tactical data link Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tactical data link market size is predicted to reach $10.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.
The growth in the tactical data link market is due to the increasing military expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest tactical data link market share. Major players in the tactical data link market include General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Leonardo SpA.
Tactical data link Market Segments
By Solution: Hardware, Software
By Data Link Type: Link 11, Link 16, Link 22, Other Data Link Types
By Platform: Air, Ground, Sea
By Application: Command And Control, Intelligence, Surveillance And Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare, Radio Communication, Situational Awareness
By Geography: The global tactical data link market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Tactical data links are secure military communication protocols that allow platforms and commanders to share tactical data. Tactical data links work as secure wireless communication networks providing safe military protocols for exchanging tactical data between platforms and directives.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Tactical data link Market Characteristics
3. Tactical data link Market Trends And Strategies
4. Tactical data link Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Tactical data link Market Size And Growth
……
27. Tactical data link Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Tactical data link Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
