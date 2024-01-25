VSSL Agency Takes Home Bronze and Silver at the One Awards 2023
VSSL, a digital marketing agency headquartered in San Diego, is stoked to announce its multiple wins at this year’s One Show Awards.
The One Awards is always tough competition with the absolute best creative in San Diego and this year was no exception.”SAN DIEGO, CA, US, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VSSL, a digital marketing agency headquartered in San Diego, is stoked to announce its multiple wins at this year’s One Show Awards. VSSL took home both a Bronze and Silver Award in the Interactive, Online & Mobile: Websites category for their work on the Tactic TV Website and the Permiso Website Design.
— Michael Gauthier, Creative Director at VSSL
For 30MPC, VSSL designed a framework for consuming content that would break through the noise in the sales world by introducing a fresh new name and concept for their webinars. With this approach, each webinar series is instead a TV show, complete with episodes and distinct show artwork that references pop culture from the 80s and 90s. VSSL treated each show like a mini brand within Tactic TV. For each, the VSSL team created a concept and a type treatment — featuring custom illustrations of the founders of 30MPC in different scenarios, which embodies the irreverent and fun personality of the 30MPC brand. The result is a simple yet intuitive and easy-to-navigate site with a main focus on the different shows, the key art for each, the episodes available to watch, and featured hosts.
For Permiso, VSSL helped build a brand that would clearly communicate their product's benefits and differentiate them from other companies in their space. The VSSL team restructured the site to improve the user experience, rewrote the site copy to simultaneously reflect the brand voice and explain product functionality, and incorporated the newly developed brand visuals. The team also explored micro-animations and added hidden Easter eggs throughout the site. The user experience is now easier and the site feels much more on-brand.
“The One Awards is always tough competition with the absolute best creative in San Diego and this year was no exception. We are so excited to come home with wins for two projects that were both creatively challenging and a ton of fun to work on. It's a real testament to the capabilities of the VSSL crew and to our amazing client partnerships”.
-Michael Gauthier, Creative Director at VSSL
The One Show awards, run by the One Club for Creativity in San Diego, is an annual competition that recognizes the best creative work by agencies, firms, production companies, freelancers, in-house teams, non-profits, and students from the Southern California and Tijuana creative communities.
About the One Club: San Diego
The One Club San Diego is a creative, multi-disciplinary non-profit committed to advancing the marketing & advertising community in San Diego. With the belief that creativity comes in all shapes, we support and empower those who make up the San Diego marketing & advertising community by providing inspiration and connections to best-in-class content, programs, and people, to move companies, individuals, and the industry forward.
About VSSL Agency
We’re a crew of knowledgeable, experienced, media-hustlin’ executives, strategists, designers, writers, and client managers. And, when you hire us, you won’t just have a crew that’s willing to work for you—you’ll have a crew that’s willing to fight for you. Because that’s what digital media is: a battle for potential customers’ attention, interaction, and support.
David Tillson
VSSL Agency
+1 619-517-4143
email us here