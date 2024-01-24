RSIPF train HCC Law Enforcements Officers

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) commenced a three weeks training for Honiara City Council (HCC) Law Enforcement Officers (LEO) at Rove Police Headquarters on 22 January 2024.

A total of 55 new recruits were recruited, among the 55 there were 12 females and 43 males. Since the HCC second Amendment Act was passed last year, this is the second intake of HCC recruits to undergo training at the Police Academy.

In reference to the HCC Second Amendment Act, to become a HCC-LEO one must undergo and pass training conducted by the RSIPF.

Deputy Secretary (DS) Cooperate of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mr. Freddie Otaáu in his remarks says, “Times have changed and in order to maintain peace and stability in Honiara, our authorities must enable changes in our laws and regulations to allow for these to happen.”

DS further elaborated that Honiara has expanded, the ratio of HCC-LEO to the population is one is to thousand plus.

He encouraged the new recruits to contribute fully to the expected atmosphere that is anticipated for our Honiara city, built confidence and trust for the public and for international travellers and foreign investments, business houses, and the greater Honiara public as a whole.

The Deputy Mayor Robert Oge commended the new officers for taking on this new role and encouraged them to work with discipline and integrity.

The Deputy City Mayor also thanked the national government through the Ministry of Home Affairs for this vision and reiterate that HCC will continue to work with all relevant key stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the HCC second amendment act goes smoothly as expected.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner (AC) Corporate Support James Teilo conveyed well wishes to the new recruits and assured them that RSIPF Academy will take care of their training and provide the best for these recruits. He encouraged the officers to be vigilant, ensure discipline and honesty is upheld and public trust is maintained.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner James Teilo giving his remarks

HCC Law enforcement recruits

Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Mr.Freddie Ota’au during his speech

Deputy Mayor Robert Oge addresses the HCC Law Enforcement Officers

//End//