Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Energy, Tech Industries In New Delhi

Governor Greg Abbott today met with Indian industry executives to strengthen the unique economic partnership between Texas and India and attended a reception with the U.S. Commercial Service in New Delhi, India. Joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Secretary of State Jane Nelson, the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office Executive Director Adriana Cruz, Texas Economic Development Corporation Vice Chair Arun Agarwal, and Texas Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Aaron Demerson, this is the third stop and the first day in New Delhi in the economic development mission led by Governor Abbott.



“Texas and India are two people who seek to drive the future of our regions—and the world—through innovation, economic might, and expanded prosperity for the next generation,” said Governor Abbott. “As economic powerhouses set to dominate the future of technology, we share billions in foreign direct investment, with companies from India investing over $1.4 billion in capital through 59 projects creating more than 10,300 jobs in the last decade. Together, we are building the future through robust and expanding trade to ensure a prosperous future for generations to come.”



Photos and video of Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation’s visit to India is available here.



New Delhi Day One Mission Recap:



The Governor first met with executives of Adani Group, including Founder and Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani, CEO of Adani Group – North America and chief technology officer of Adani Group Sudipta Bhattacharya. During the meeting, Governor Abbott touted Texas’ position as a leading state in wind-powered generation and utility-scale solar, mentioning that an all-of-the-above energy strategy is critical for Texas to remain the energy capital of the world. The Governor also championed Texas’ business-friendly environment and low taxes as key factors for attracting companies from around the globe to relocate or expand their operations in the state.



Governor Abbott then met with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) Chairman & Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar, Vice President & Global Trade Development Shivendra Singh, and other leaders from the technology industry in India. The Governor, members of NASSCOM, and executives of Indian tech companies discussed growing and expanding India’s robust technology industry in Texas. Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ global position as a national leader in technology and innovation, emphasizing the state’s world-renowned business-friendly climate and highly skilled workforce as what attracts tech businesses from around the world to invest in the state. Governor Abbott also touted Texas’ world-class higher education institutions and workforce training programs at community colleges.



In the evening, Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation attended a reception hosted by the U.S. Commercial Service in India. During his remarks, the Governor mentioned that the Texas and India economies are interconnected through trade, noting that in 2022 India was Texas’ 11th-largest trading partner, 10th largest export partner, and 11th-largest import partner. He also shared that more than 542,000 Indian Americans call Texas home, the second-largest concentration in the United States.



India is ninth among all nations for the number of foreign direct investment projects in Texas. According to Indian industry estimates, Texas is the most popular destination for Indian FDI capital investment and jobs created in the U.S. In the last decade, companies from India have invested $1.4 billion in capital investment through 59 projects in Texas, creating more than 10,300 jobs. In 2022, Texas’ total trade with India totaled $20.4 billion, making India the state’s 11th-largest total trade partner. That same year, Texas exports to India totaled $13.3 billion. Texas exports account for 28 percent of all U.S. exports to India.



The trip is sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization responsible for marketing and promoting Texas as a premier business location. Along with the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office, these two organizations make up the cornerstone of Governor Abbott’s economic development agenda to build the Texas of tomorrow.

