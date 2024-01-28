Sponsored by the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Makkah Halal Forum Launches amidst the Participation of over 120 Countries
Sponsored by the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Makkah Halal Forum Launches amidst the Participation of over 120 CountriesMAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the significance of enhancing the Halal industry worldwide, Makkah Halal Forum kicked off under the theme of "Innovation in the Halal Industry", under the auspices of His Excellency the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, and under the patronage of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Hussein Brahim Taha, from January 23 to 25, 2024, at Makkah Chamber of Commerce Events and Exhibition Center, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event was organized by the Islamic Chamber Halal Services and Manafea Partnership, paving the way for a new era of growth and prosperity in the global Halal market.
The forum witnesses the participation of key leaders in the Halal industry from 30 countries, along with more than 41 local and international speakers, with a unique program filled with activities and events, including panel discussions, a services and products exhibition showcasing over 200 exhibitors representing 8 major industries and pavilions for more than 10 countries, as well as a special ceremony for signing 6 partnership and collaboration agreements among the global Halal leaders, in the presence of over 3000 visitors.
In an unforgettable evening, an exceptional dinner ceremony takes place to inaugurate Makkah Halal Forum, in the presence of a selection of decision-makers, leaders, and experts in the Halal sectors from around the world, their valuable visions emphasized the vital role of innovation in shaping an unprecedented future for the global Halal industry.
As part of the Saudi efforts to support Muslims around the world and develop the Halal market, His Excellency the Saudi Minister of Commerce, H.E. Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, stated: “The halal industry is considered one of the rapidly growing industries across the world. The current size of the food market is estimated at 2.5 trillion dollars, and it is expected to reach 5.8 trillion dollars by 2033”, during his opening speech at Makkah Halal Forum.
The ceremony was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Abdullah Saleh Kamel, President of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, and the Chairman of Makkah Chamber of Commerce, who highlighted the spiritual significance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the holy destination for Halal tourism worldwide, and it houses a group of the largest Halal food and beverage production companies, stating: " Muslims from around the world trust their products even if they are not Halal-labeled, to the extent that "Made in Saudi Arabia" has become a stronger certification than renowned Halal certifications". He also emphasized the importance of the Makkah Halal Forum as a significant business platform that contributes to supporting and developing the Halal industry, transforming it into a professional global industry that drives various aspects of life.
During his speech in the opening ceremony of Makkah Halal Forum, Mr. Fawaz bin Talal Al-Harbi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), indicated: "Our participation as an official sponsor in the first edition of Makkah Halal Forum reflects our commitment to unifying efforts to enhance the Halal product system and improve its efficiency both locally and globally, as well as provide a platform that supports companies and investors in building partnerships with various entities across the Halal sector, and promotes the Kingdom's leading position as a global hub for the Halal industry, contributing to the advancement and promotion of this industry".
The Halal Products and Services Exhibition serves as a new global platform for international investment opportunities in areas of Halal, with the participation of 200 exhibitors representing 8 major industries from across the globe, to showcase their services and products, paving the way for an unprecedented innovative era in the global Halal industry.
The forum also features a unique live cooking show, where a group of chefs from around the world showcased their talents and unique abilities in creating delectable and innovative dishes using 100% halal ingredients, as well as the 1st of their kind captivating Halal immersive reality shows across the Middle East, allowing for an exploration of the story of the halal industry throughout the ages, starting from its historical roots to its contemporary significance, and its endless possibilities.
Makkah Forum for Halal, under the theme of "Innovation in Halal Industry", reflects the unwavering dedication of the Islamic Chamber and its esteemed partners to promote the halal industry and advance it on a global level. The Islamic Chamber intends to move forward in its relentless efforts to create immense opportunities to drive growth across the global Halal market, in collaboration with relevant institutions and entities, in order to shape a prosperous future for the entire Muslim nation.
For more info, kindly visit the official website of the forum: https://ic-halal.com/makkah-halal-forum/
