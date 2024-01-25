Callvu Adds Proactive Customer Care Capabilities to Its Digital CX Development Platform

Industry-leading customer experience platform helps companies anticipate & address consumer needs far more quickly

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies that want to stay ahead of their customers’ needs should turn to Callvu. That’s because the company just added proactive customer care capabilities to its industry-leading Digital Customer Experience, or CX, platform. The new functionality enables companies to give their customers a better overall experience by allowing brands to take action when they can anticipate customers’ needs, before they run into problems.

With these new capabilities, Callvu clients can create business rules that automatically deliver customer alerts and the ability to resolve issues in streamlined digital experiences. Examples include upcoming due dates, renewal timings, changes in credit balances, billing reminders, and more. By pairing notifications with simple, self-service web experiences that allow customers to easily complete needed tasks, these new capabilities go beyond customer notification to proactive service resolution. Clients develop these easy-to-use experiences in the drag-and-drop Callvu Studio.

Callvu clients can trigger these proactive alerts via batch uploads or API calls from other CRM and data platforms. When consumers click through, the platform can prefill forms with the customers’ data to make the experiences even easier to complete.

Other example use cases include:

* Pay a bill after a recently missed payment

* Top up when prepaid minutes are running low

* Upgrade service when the customer becomes eligible

* Manage an appointment that is coming up soon

“In 2024, the best customer experience programs help customers avoid potential problems before they arise,” said Callvu CEO Dr. Ori Faran. “Callvu’s new capabilities give customers the advanced notice they need, plus simple digital self-service tools to complete tasks more quickly and easily. By anticipating needs and providing the shortest path to resolution, our clients please their customers even as they reduce service costs by removing the need for human customer service. Companies and customers both win.”

Callvu’s sales have doubled during the past year as leading brands in finance, insurance, telecom, healthcare, and more have adopted its Digital CX platform across North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, contact Callvu at info@callvu.com

About Callvu

Callvu, formerly called FICX, is reimagining the way leading brands transform customer experiences with digital technology. While tens of billions have been invested in digital CX in many industries, consumers continue to rely on expensive support channels like contact centers. Callvu breaks that paradigm by empowering companies to deliver more powerful and easy-to-use digital experiences customers prefer. Callvu tools and services deliver these outstanding experiences much faster and more cost-effectively than traditional software development. Companies use Callvu to create digital customer journeys that drive reduced support expenses, higher sales conversion rates, and create millions more happy customers. For more information, visit https://callvu.com.