Province Invests in 211 Saskatchewan Supports

CANADA, January 25 - Released on January 24, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing the United Way with $634,000 in 2023-24 to support 211 Saskatchewan and the new Re:CONNECT service to support families and individuals impacted by interpersonal violence. This is part of an overall investment of $27.5 million by the Government of Saskatchewan this year to address interpersonal violence and abuse.

211 Saskatchewan is a one-stop service for people seeking a wide range of supports and information, including for those impacted by intimate partner violence, sexual assault, or family violence. Re:CONNECT is a crisis hotline, provided in partnership with Family Service Regina, which provides families and communities with immediate crisis management and de-escalation support to individuals at risk of interpersonal violence.

“It is important to raise awareness about the confidential, accessible services that 211 Saskatchewan provides to support adults, youth, children and families grappling with interpersonal violence and abuse,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "We would like to thank the United Way and Family Service Regina for their work with us, supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our province."

Both 211 Saskatchewan and Re:CONNECT services are available now.

Access is offered throughout Saskatchewan in over 175 languages, including 17 Indigenous languages.

For services, dial 211 or visit: https://sk.211.ca/, or https://reconnect.sk.211.ca/.

Individuals can access Re:CONNECT through the existing 211 Saskatchewan line. They will take part in a brief assessment and then be connected with Family Service Regina case workers, who will provide up to 30 minutes of intervention therapy to address their immediate risks.

“The 211 crisis line provides information, support and resources to those who need them, in a safe, and accessible manner.” Minister responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross said. “These are critical services, and the United Way has been a great partner in building supports that protect some of our most vulnerable Saskatchewan residents.”

Of the $634,000 in funding, approximately $500,000 is being dedicated to Re:CONNECT (in partnership with Women and Gender Equality Canada), and $134,000 to 211 Saskatchewan.

“Crisis hotlines are an essential service for people experiencing gender-based violence, especially for people living in rural communities," Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien said. "Providing timely funding to organizations like United Way will make sure that these hotlines are able to continue providing life-saving services for everyone, no matter where they live."

The United Way is made up of locally-governed organizations that address community challenges and improve quality of life. Family Service Regina provides counselling services and helps victims of domestic violence navigate the criminal justice system.

“United Way is thrilled to collaborate with Family Service Regina and the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General to introduce the Re:CONNECT helpline to the province,” United Way Regina, 211 Saskatchewan Director Kristin Nelson said. “This transformative initiative takes a truly proactive stance, offering individuals a free, secure and non-judgmental support system that empowers them to rebuild healthy relationships and communication, ensuring they never have to face challenges alone.”

“Family Service Regina is excited to partner with 211 Saskatchewan to provide quick and easy access to those who need in-the-moment support, 24 hours a day, to assist with stressors, relationship challenges, and emotional regulation,” Family Service Regina CEO Kirk Englot said. “Family Service Regina has trained counsellors to assist callers with their needs, so they don’t have to struggle alone.”

The United Way plans to launch a marketing strategy later this year to promote awareness for 211 and Re:CONNECT.

