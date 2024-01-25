Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,334 in the last 365 days.

Talent Skatepark Fundraiser Dinner

Flyer for the Event

Bringing community together with a dinner, party, reunion, and fundraiser all-in-one. 10 of VT's finest chefs unite to create an unforgettable experience!

Enriching Lives and Strengthening Community through Skateboarding”
— Talent Skatepark, Inc.
BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 28th, 2024, “Talent for Talent” Grazing Dinner to support Talent Skatepark on the fourth anniversary of its reopening as a nonprofit. Talent is Vermont's only nonprofit skatepark, with a mission of enriching lives and strengthening community through skateboarding.

Why: To support our beloved skatepark while enjoying time with the people in our community
Who: Vermont's finest chefs unite to create an unforgettable dining experience.
When: Sunday, January 28th, 2024, 5:30-9 PM
Where: Hula Lakeside, 50 Lakeside Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
How: $100/person includes 2 drink tickets (cocktails/mocktails), tax and gratuity. https://bit.ly/Talentskatepark
What: While you visit each chef station, enjoy music from DJs Bobby Hackney and David Zacharis and a slideshow of "Talent Over the Years." Hear a few words from Talent creator / executive director, Hannah Deene Wood, as well as longtime Talent skateboarders Urian Hackney (drummer, Rough Francis / Iggy Pop / The Armed) and Collin Hale (chef, Doc Ponds, Vermont pro skater). Special musical guest Ryan Miller of Guster will perform. Visit the raffle table and purchase tickets. Remember the evening with on-site photographer, Will Devereux.

We are grateful to the chefs and local businesses supporting the evening: AquaViTea, August First, BEVO, Burlington Beer Company, Dedalus, Doc Ponds, Frankie's Vermont, Great Northern, Green Empire Brewing, Hen of the Wood, Honey Road, Hula Lakeside, AO Glass, Bitter Bubble, Caledonia Spirits, Champlain Chocolates, Douglas Sweets, Knee Deep Farm, Lunaroma, Paradiso, Pepper Lee CBD, Stine Orchards, Sweet Sound Shrimp, Switchback Brewing Co., Uncommon Coffee, Wood Mountain Fish, UniFirst, Vermont Cider Lab, Vermont Wine Merchants.

Hannah Deene Wood
Talent Skatepark, Inc.
+1 802-598-7787
email us here

You just read:

Talent Skatepark Fundraiser Dinner

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more