Talent Skatepark Fundraiser Dinner
Bringing community together with a dinner, party, reunion, and fundraiser all-in-one. 10 of VT's finest chefs unite to create an unforgettable experience!
Enriching Lives and Strengthening Community through Skateboarding”BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 28th, 2024, “Talent for Talent” Grazing Dinner to support Talent Skatepark on the fourth anniversary of its reopening as a nonprofit. Talent is Vermont's only nonprofit skatepark, with a mission of enriching lives and strengthening community through skateboarding.
Why: To support our beloved skatepark while enjoying time with the people in our community
Who: Vermont's finest chefs unite to create an unforgettable dining experience.
When: Sunday, January 28th, 2024, 5:30-9 PM
Where: Hula Lakeside, 50 Lakeside Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
How: $100/person includes 2 drink tickets (cocktails/mocktails), tax and gratuity. https://bit.ly/Talentskatepark
What: While you visit each chef station, enjoy music from DJs Bobby Hackney and David Zacharis and a slideshow of "Talent Over the Years." Hear a few words from Talent creator / executive director, Hannah Deene Wood, as well as longtime Talent skateboarders Urian Hackney (drummer, Rough Francis / Iggy Pop / The Armed) and Collin Hale (chef, Doc Ponds, Vermont pro skater). Special musical guest Ryan Miller of Guster will perform. Visit the raffle table and purchase tickets. Remember the evening with on-site photographer, Will Devereux.
We are grateful to the chefs and local businesses supporting the evening: AquaViTea, August First, BEVO, Burlington Beer Company, Dedalus, Doc Ponds, Frankie's Vermont, Great Northern, Green Empire Brewing, Hen of the Wood, Honey Road, Hula Lakeside, AO Glass, Bitter Bubble, Caledonia Spirits, Champlain Chocolates, Douglas Sweets, Knee Deep Farm, Lunaroma, Paradiso, Pepper Lee CBD, Stine Orchards, Sweet Sound Shrimp, Switchback Brewing Co., Uncommon Coffee, Wood Mountain Fish, UniFirst, Vermont Cider Lab, Vermont Wine Merchants.
