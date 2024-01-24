Tartaglione Announces $135,000 In Coastal Zone Grants Coming To Projects In The 2nd District

Philadelphia, PA, January 24th – Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione announced $135,000 in Coastal Zone Grants have been awarded to projects that will benefit the 2nd Senatorial District.

The Pennsylvania Coastal Zone Grants are funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Coastal Resources Management (CRM) Program, which receives grant money from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to fund eligible projects.

“Making sure we are good stewards of the environment is such a paramount part of our responsibility as humans,” said Senator Tartaglione. “By allocating these grants to protect the environment and coastal zones, we actively contribute to the crucial goal of securing future generation’s ability to use the same natural resources we find so vital to everyday life.”

Projects receiving funding include:

• Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission – $50,000 to provide support to PADEP’s Coastal Resources Management Program in implementing the Delaware Estuary component of the Coastal Zone Management program.

• PA CleanWays DBA Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful – $35,000.00 to work with local affiliates/partners to facilitate cleanups as a tool to reduce marine debris.

• Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission – $50,000 to work with municipalities to determine their stormwater regulation needs and produce a report on their findings.

Additional information on grants available through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection can be found on their website.