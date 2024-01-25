DataPOEM and S&P Global Mobility Partner to Supercharge Market Mix Models with Automotive Data and Causal AI
By combining our data expertise with DataPOEM’s AI-powered analytics, we are empowering automotive manufacturers to make data-driven decisions that deliver real results.”NEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataPOEM, a leader in AI-powered marketing analytics and rapid ROI solutions, and S&P Global Mobility, a global leader specializing in automotive data and insights, have announced a strategic relationship. The collaboration aims to integrate Polk Automotive Solutions' comprehensive data into DataPOEM's advanced Market Mix Models.
— Joe Kyriakoza, GM/VP of Polk Automotive Solutions
This strategic partnership revolutionizes automotive marketing measurement and optimization by combining DataPOEM's cutting-edge AI-powered Causal Modeling Engine utilizing Neural Networks with Polk's Automotive Solutions’ extensive automotive brand and model-specific data intelligence. DataPOEM's model, boasting over 90% forecast accuracy, meticulously deconstructs the complex web of marketing channel interactions, yielding monthly, granular insights. These insights translate into actionable ROI data, empowering auto manufacturers and agencies to optimize campaigns with data-driven precision.
“We are thrilled to partner with S&P Global Mobility to unlock the power of Polk Automotive Solutions’ unparalleled automotive data and insights to help our clients optimize the effectiveness of their monthly marketing investments,” said Bharath Gaddam, CEO of DataPOEM. “This integration will revolutionize how auto manufacturers approach marketing measurement and optimization, thanks to the hyper-granular and actionable insights to drive sales growth.”
“Integrating our Polk Signals measurement suite into DataPOEM’s Market Mix Models gives marketers actionable insights that improve decision making,” said Joe Kyriakoza, vice president and general manager of Polk Automotive Solutions, S&P Global Mobility. “By combining our data expertise with DataPOEM’s AI-powered analytics, we are empowering automotive manufacturers to make data-driven decisions that deliver real results.”
About DataPOEM
DataPOEM is a leading provider of AI-powered marketing analytics solutions that empower brands to make data-driven decisions and achieve marketing success. Their advanced Market Mix Models leverage the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide actionable insights into marketing campaign performance, helping brands optimize their marketing spend and drive sales growth. For more information, visit www.datapoem.com.
Tom OSullivan
DataPOEM
+1 917-628-9912
Tom@datapoem.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn